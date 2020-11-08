AVON PARK – Defense ruled the night at Joe Franza Stadium on Friday night in Avon Park. The Avon Park Red Devils (3-4) held on to beat the Lake Placid Green Dragons 14-7 (2-6) on Avon Park’s Homecoming night.
The two teams met in the first game of the season in Lake Placid in which Avon Park won by a similar score 14-6.
“We made some mistakes that put us in bad positions,” said Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton. “Penalties, bad snaps and things like that, but I am proud of the guys for pulling it off and I feel the defense stepped up very well.”
The Red Devils came out throwing to start the game after starting from their own 14 yard line as Kevin Young connected on a 27 yard pass to Stanley Holdman and an 8 yard pass to Jacob Jackson as they drove to the Lake Placid 25 yard line.
Facing a fourth and six, it appeared that the Red Devils struck gold as Young threw a pass to the left side of the end zone over the outstretched arm of Jackson into the arms of Holdman near the front pylon.
The celebration quickly died as the side referee called Holdman out of bounds and no touchdown, causing a turnover on downs and leaving the game scoreless as it would remain for the rest of the first quarter.
Lake Placid and Avon Park traded turnovers to start the second quarter as Avon Park’s Anthony Alomar recovered a fumble caused by a sack on the Lake Placid quarterback. The Green Dragons returned the favor a couple of plays later on an interception by Jose Vargas to give Lake Placid the ball back.
The Green Dragons caught lightning in a bottle with less than a minute left in the first half. Reaching midfield, Lake Placid faced a third and twenty after Avon Park’s Holdman sacked the Lake Placid quarterback for a 12 yard loss.
Under extreme pressure by the Avon Park defense, Lake Placid quarterback Marcus Davies threw a deep sideline pass down the right side and Kyle Abraham was able to out jump Avon Park’s Kemmeth Butler for the catch and turn up-field for 30 yards to complete the 62 yard touchdown pass to give the Green Dragons a 7-0 halftime lead.
Avon Park responded in the third quarter taking their possession 51 yards in seven plays that Jamall Charles capped off with a 5 yard run up the middle to cut the Lake Placid lead to one at 7-6.
Butler, who was the victim of the long touchdown pass in the second quarter got revenge late in the third quarter when he picked off a Lake Placid pass and returned it nearly 60 yards for a touchdown to put the Red Devils up 14-7.
Lake Placid tried to rally back in the final quarter as the Avon Park defense picked off a pair a passes. The first by Jackson with less than three minutes to go and with a minute left in the game, Colby Cloud picked off a Green Dragon pass over the middle to seal the 14-7 win for the Red Devils.
“A lot of crazy stuff happened,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Carl White. “Ball did not bounce our way, again hats off to Coach Albritton and his team, they played hard, we knew that was going to happen.”
“We played hard, I am proud of our team and now we get ready for the playoffs against Lemon Bay. We have played them once, we got a little dose of them, we have seen what that looks like and I think we will be a little bit better prepared for them this time.”
Avon Park will also be getting ready for their first playoff game in a couple of years at home this Friday against American Heritage from Delray Beach.