AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team (3-0) handled their first big challenge of the season at home against the Lake Wales Highlanders (2-3) with a nail biter 57-54 win to remain unbeaten for the young season.

“This is something that we needed,” said Avon Park Head Coach Sydney Stein. “We are going to face tougher competition very soon. We countered their runs with runs of our own, I wish we could have pulled away a little better, but we got the win.”

