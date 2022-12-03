AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team (3-0) handled their first big challenge of the season at home against the Lake Wales Highlanders (2-3) with a nail biter 57-54 win to remain unbeaten for the young season.
“This is something that we needed,” said Avon Park Head Coach Sydney Stein. “We are going to face tougher competition very soon. We countered their runs with runs of our own, I wish we could have pulled away a little better, but we got the win.”
Trailing the Highlanders after the end of the first quarter, 20-17, the blistering scoring pace of the first quarter cooled off significantly in the second quarter as a basket by Zoe Wortinger halfway through the period gave Avon Park a 21-20 lead at the halfway mark.
The Red Devils extended their lead to five points, 25-20 on four points by Sydnee Scully and eventually widened that gap to seven, 33-26 until the final seconds of the half when Lake Wales tossed up a prayer just beyond half court that was answered by the angels above to make the score 33-29 at the half.
Baskets by Jaelyn Bell and Sydnee Scully gave Avon Park their biggest lead of the night at eight, 37-29, until Lake Wales’ Jameria Robinson became a one person scoring machine for the Highlanders, scoring nine of their next eleven points and cutting the Red Devil lead to one at 41-40.
A basket by Scully made the score 43-40 to end the third period.
Avon Park’s lead did not hold up early in the fourth quarter as the Highlanders outpaced the Red Devils 10-3 to take a 50-46 lead with 5:11 left in the game.
The Red Devil defense kicked in to hold Lake Wales scoreless for nearly three minutes as the Red Devils attacked the paint, drawing fouls to take twelve shots from the free throw line, making six to retake the lead 52-50 with 2:31 left in the game.
With the game tied at 52 and 54, Wortinger sank two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game and Tytianna Allen made one of two with 1.7 seconds on the clock to give the Red Devils a 57-54 win.
Each team had three people scoring in double digits with Lake Wales’ Jameria Robinson posting a game high 25 points. Kiran Lauderdale scored 13 and Tania Williams added 10 in the loss.
Zoe Wortinger led the Red Devils with 19 points. Tytianna Allen notched 15 points and Sydnee Scully scored 11 in the win.
Avon Park plays at home on Saturday night (7:30 p.m.) against the George Jenkins Eagles (2-2) and again on Monday (6:00 p.m.) against Jordan Christian Prep (2-0).