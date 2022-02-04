AVON PARK – In the ebb and flow of high school sports, as players come up and leave through transfers, other interests and graduations and all teams in a district make the playoffs or tournament, occasionally there will be a game or match up between two teams that are on the opposite ends of where they are at in a program in terms of talent and ability.
Such a game occurred at Avon Park High School on Wednesday as the Avon Park Red Devils hosted the Lake Placid Green Dragons in the Class 3A-District 10 Girls Basketball Tournament. The Red Devils won the district championship the past two years and compiled a 20-2 record this season.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons, coming off the high of winning their first game of the season the day before against the Frostproof Bulldogs to improve their record to 1-20.
The outcome may have been predictable as the Red Devils beat the Green Dragons 84-3 to advance to the championship game for the third straight season, most admirable about the players was the never give up attitude as both teams played hard to the final buzzer.
“They did not give up,” said Acting Lake Placid Head Coach Randy Harris. “They were disgusted, I had to explain to them the caliber of team they were playing. In time, if we can get them to come out and practice, they could be right there.”
For the Red Devils in a game like this, Avon Park Coach Jeremy Wortinger stated that the focus was to keep the girls sharp.
“We have some big games ahead of us down the road and we want to stay focused,” said Wortinger. “I felt our girls did a good job playing the game the way it should have been played.”
“We are looking to win our third straight district championship game on Friday, get into the playoffs and make it a little further than we have in the past. Last year we made it to the sweet sixteen, this year we plan to go further if we can.”
Zoe Wortinger led the Red Devils with a game high 26 points and Jiyana Walker posted 23 points. Jamya Houston also reached double digits with 14 points for Avon Park.
Teraje Walker scored the only points for Lake Placid on a three pointer in the second quarter.
Avon Park will host the Lakeland Christian Vikings (14-11) on Friday in Avon Park with a 7 p.m. start time for the Class 3A-District 10 championship.