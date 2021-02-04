AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils advanced to the Class 4A-District 12 semi-finals after beating the Tenoroc Titans at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park on Tuesday night by a score of 7-1.
“I am pleased that we put a bunch of goals on the board,” said Avon Park Coach Joshua Virkler. “I am pleased that we won a game that we needed to win, we did not do everything beautifully, but we did enough to win convincingly, which is what we were hoping for.”
Avon Park controlled the match from the start, pressuring on offense that resulted in a early goal five minutes into the game when Alejandro Hernandez kicked a 10 yarder off a corner kick to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead.
The Titans tied the game at the twelve minute mark when Avon Park goalkeeper Wesley Hair was called for a foul on Tenoroc’s Angel Garzon. With Hair out of the game for a yellow card, Garzon kicked a 30 yard freekick past Avon Park’s backup goalie to knot the game at 1.
Over the next 26 minutes, the Red Devils took five shots at goal to no avail until the sixth shot with the half near to an end by David Najera-Guzman from 35 yards out went over the Titans goalkeeper’s hands to put the Red Devils up 2-1 at the half.
Avon Park continued to control the ball in the second half, though it would take twelve minutes to add their third goal on an 18 yard shot by Bryan Sanchez-Guzman to put the Red Devils up 3-1.
The Red Devils made the score 4-1 at 18 minutes as Kaleb Ramos tried to cross pass in front of the goal. The Titans goalkeeper lost the handle and Anthony Alomar was there for the easy five yard shot for goal.
After 17 minutes of not being able to score, the Red Devils added three more goals in the final five minutes. Hernandez scored his second goal after getting past the Tenoroc goalkeeper and making a empty net 10 yard shot that made the score 5-1.
Twenty seconds later, Sanchez-Guzman added a goal that skimmed off the Titans goalie’s hands and Chase Bandazian capped off the scoring in the final minute with a 15 yard shot to make the final score 7-1.
“We knew this would be a game where we had more possession of the ball,” added Virkler. “In the first half we were not able to score that many goals, we did a much better job in the second half. I am proud of the guys, this is a big step forward, it has been a long time since we advanced in the playoffs.”
The Red Devils will travel to Lakeland on Friday to face the McKeel Academy Wildcats in the semi-final game.