AVON PARK — This team definitely brought the Fourth of July fireworks to the ball field on championship Tuesday.
Avon Park Ozone All-Stars thrashed Brooksville 16-1 in three innings as it claimed the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division II State Championship. The victory completed the Red Devils’ undefeated run through the bracket winning by double digits in all but one game.
Manager Justin Jackson called it a great feeling being able to take the Ozone team to the World Series.
Their closest game was an 8-6 win over Ridge Manor in their tournament opener. Avon Park drubbed that team 12-0 in the game that put it in the championship game against Brooksville.
And the Red Devils came out hot against Brooksville, taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to a two-run home run from Krew Cobb (his second straight game with one) and an RBI double by Jackson Hancock.
After a perfect bottom of the first from Cobb on the mound, Avon Park batted around for an explosive 13-run top of the second to rocket ahead for a 16-0 lead. If Avon Park could maintain at least a 15-run advantage through three innings, it’d win via run rule.
Cobb threw another scoreless inning but Avon Park didn’t tack onto its lead in the top of the third so the righty would need to allow no more than one run in the bottom. Well, a slew of walks made that a tricky situation for him.
He walked the first batter then hit the next. Cobb fought back to get two strikeouts but two consecutive walks made it a 16-1 game. However, Avon Park’s starter picked up his third strikeout of the inning to end the game and seal the Red Devils’ championship.
They finished the tournament allowing no more than two runs in all but one game. Playing from ahead so often helped keep the pitching rotation on schedule and didn’t stretch Avon Park too thin on the mound.
It also outscored its opponents by a total of 59-10 for the tournament and 51-4 in the last four games. Justin Jackson credited the team’s high run output and the big innings that fueled several wins to the Red Devils’ ability to score runs with two outs. They had plenty of big hits in that category.
Avon Park now heads to Ruston, Louisiana for the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series where it will represent the state of Florida. The tournament starts July 27. Justin Jackson said he’s looking forward to the chance to bring the championship trophy home.
When asked about his feelings on how his team stacks up, he was confident.
“I think we got a really good chance to win it all,” he said.