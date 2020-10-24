AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devil Junior Varsity team learned a tough lesson on letting the outcome be dictated by human error on Thursday night as they attempted to end their shortened season with a perfect 4-0 record. That reality did not come to pass as the Fort Meade Miners won in overtime 6-0 as the Red Devils finished the season at 3-1.
“The defense was stout tonight,” said Avon Park JV Head Football Coach Jeremy Daugherty. “We took it into overtime. On offense, our game plan switched at the last second, right before game time when our starting quarterback went down during warm-ups.”
An injury to the Red Devils starting quarterback left the Avon Park offense looking for consistency in moving the ball, which they were unable to find, though their were glimpses of what could have been, in the end, they were not able to put points on the board during regulation.
The Fort Meade offense did not fair much better, though they threatened in the second half, a blocked field goal attempt, a turnover on downs, and a couple of attempts from the Red Devil 15 yard line as the final seconds ticked off kept the goose egg on the board for the Miners.
Then overtime, which in JV starts at the ten and you have four plays to score. Avon Park got the ball first and left scoreless as their pass was intercepted in the end zone by Fort Meade.
As the wear and tear began to settle in on the Red Devil defense, the Fort Meade offense carried their momentum that they started to pick up before the game ended.
After taking Fort Meade for a loss on the first play, the Miners got back to the 7 yard line the next play to make it third a goal. A sweep to the left and a dive by the Fort Meade runner to the pylon with the ball extended was called a touchdown to end the game with Fort Meade winning 6-0.
Questionable was the call as it appeared the runner lost control of the ball prior to getting to the pylon then out of the end zone, which would have resulted in a touchback and a second overtime period. The play stood with little protest from the Red Devils as the Miners celebrated their victory after it was confirmed and upheld.
“It was a great game, my hat is off to Fort Meade,” added Daugherty. “They came in here and handled business.”
“Our program is growing, this group is going to be special, they all stick together. We started off with 33 and with injuries and everything else, we are down to 22, about ten of those will move up to varsity for the last couple of games.”
“They played their heart out today, they need to keep their heads up, we had a great season,” continued Daugherty. “They grew together this season, I tell them to put God first and everything else will follow, we are looking forward to next year.”