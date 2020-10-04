AVON PARK – Cool temperatures and an early drizzle visited Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park Friday night, though they were quickly offset by two hot offenses and a shower of yellow (this month Pink) flags that brought back two Avon Park touchdowns. In the end, the Red Devils outlasted the air barrage of the Discovery Spartans for a 40-30 win to improve to 2-1 on the season.
“The offense showed up, I am proud of them,” said Avon Park Lee Albritton. “Anytime you can get a win you got to be happy with that. We got some things to clean up, unnecessary penalties, tackle a little better. Overall, I am very proud of these kids, they had a good week of practice and it showed tonight.”
The Red Devils started the game with great field position, recovering an onside kick by Discovery to start their first drive on the Spartans 45.
Seven plays and four minutes later, freshman Nick Rowe ran through a huge hole opened up by the offensive line to score the first touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run to give the Red Devils a 6-0 lead.
The Red Devils forced the Spartans to punt on their first series from their own 31. On a bad punt that took a worse hop, the punt netted -2 yards to allow the Red Devils to start their second drive on Discovery’s 29.
Jamall Charles carried three straight times for 20 yards and two plays later, Avon Park Quarterback Kevin Young capped off the drive on a 15-yard touchdown run to make the score 13-0 with four minutes left in the first.
The Spartans answered quickly as quarterback Trent Grotjan connected on four straight passes, twice to Anthony Ballard for 40 yards, once to Taden Krzeminski for 22 and a touchdown strike to Anderson Exantus for 18 yards to cut the Avon Park lead to 13-6.
Discovery cut the Red Devils lead to one after recovering a fumble late in the first, Grotjan connected with Ballard for a 43-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to make the score 13-12.
Midway through the second quarter, the Red Devils found themselves in great field position again after forcing the Spartans to punt from their own 6.
Starting at Discovery’s 28, the Red Devils scored on the fifth play as Young teamed up with Kemmeth Butler for a 17-yard touchdown and a 19-12 lead.
One play later, Discovery chopped the Red Devil lead back to one as Grotjan and Ballard paired up again for an 80-yard touchdown to make the score 19-18.
With a minute and a half, Avon Park showed quick strike capabilities as Young threw a pass deep down the left side. High enough to allow Butler to out-jump a pair a Discovery defenders, then breaking their tackle attempts to race to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown and give Avon Park a 26-18 lead with 1:17 left in the first half.
Avon Park carried that lead into the half after Young intercepted a Grotjan pass to end any chance of half ending threat.
The Red Devils took a page out of the Spartans’ playbook to start the second, kicking a scribbler down the middle of the field that went in and out of two Discovery players hands before being recovered by Avon Park at the Spartan 25.
Four plays later, Ja’Marion Davis caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Young to extend the Red Devil lead to 33-18.
Discovery answered late in the third on Ballard’s third touchdown reception for 5 yards to close the gap back to single digits, 33-24.
The Red Devils and Spartans swapped touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Young scoring on a 17-yard run for the Red Devils to make the score 40-24 and the Spartans scored with 2:19 left on a yard pass to Krzemski to make the final score 40-30.
Both teams racked up over 400 yards on offense with Grotjan connecting on 15 of 32 passes for 398 yards and five touchdowns. The Red Devils did pick him off three times, one each by Stanley Holdman, Young and Rowe. The Avon Park defense also recorded three sacks for 27 yards in losses.
Four Avon Park players rushed for over 50 yard each: Holdman 10-61, Charles 11-45, Young 8-55-2, Devon Weatherspoon 4-56. Young passed for 6/12 129 yards 3 touchdowns and 1 interception with Butler catching 3 for 82 yards and three touchdowns.
“The past two weeks we have had trouble covering the deep ball,” added Albritton. “More mental mistake side, we have the athletes that can do it, they are just having mental breakdowns. We will hit that hard this week in practice.”
The Red Devils will host the Fort Meade Miners this upcoming Friday at Joe Franza stadium with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
Frostproof 40, Lake Placid 7
FROSTPROOF — The Frostproof Bulldogs waited a long time to return to the football field. After a season-opening 28-26 victory over Mulberry on Sept. 11, the Bulldogs had to cancel a pair of games after first-year Coach Rod McDowell tested positive for COVID-19.
The team didn’t miss a beat Friday night at Farris Brannen Stadium in Frostproof, jumping out to a 34-0 halftime lead over Lake Placid and cruising to a 40-7 victory over the Green Dragons.
Chris Gordon led the offensive charge for the Bulldogs with three touchdowns, giving him four on the season. Quarterback Nathan Jenkins threw for one touchdown and rushed for another.
Lake Placid fell into an early hole and was never able to recover, as the Green Dragons fell to 0-3 on the season.
Lake Placid will remain on the road next week, as the team travels to Fort Myers to face winless Evangelical Christian. The Sentinels were scheduled to play Bradenton Christian on Friday, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 worries.