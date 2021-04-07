AVON PARK – Falling behind early, the Avon Park Red Devils scored a half dozen unanswered runs to beat the IMG Academy Ascenders Blue team 6-1 to improve to 9-7 on the season.
Two outs in the top of the first, IMG’s Gaku Takahshi singled into right field and stole second and third base. After a walk, Jared Wasserman reached on an error that brought Takahshi home to give IMG a 1-0 lead.
IMG starting pitcher Drew Grey held the Red Devils scoreless and hitless the first three innings as he recorded eight strikeouts, fell into trouble in the fourth after striking out his ninth batter to start the inning.
Avon Park’s Stanley Holdman reached on a third strike drop pitch and Sam Ferguson followed with a single into left field. Kaden Bryant walked to load the bases.
With Jalan Gordon at the plate with a one and one count, Holdman stole home as before the IMG catcher attempted to throw back to the pitcher, sliding under the catcher’s tag attempt to tie the game at one.
Ferguson and Bryant remained at second and first respectively, though they would not be there long as Grey was removed from the game after getting the second out of the inning and his tenth strikeout.
With two outs, Dawson Bryant hit an unconventional triple into left field, a high pop up that fell between the left fielder and the shortstop, with everybody running, Ferguson and K. Bryant both scored and D. Bryant reached third as the Red Devils took the lead at 3-1.
Garrick Rowe capped off the scoring for Avon Park with a single into left field that brought home D. Bryant as the Red Devils left the inning with a 4-1 lead.
Avon Park added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings with K. Bryant driving in Brad Benton, courtesy runner for Mason Price, with a single into left in the fifth inning to make the score 5-1.
Price drove in the last run for the Red Devils in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly that allowed Rowe to cross the plate to make the final score 6-1.
Rowe and Josh Regino led the Red Devils with two hits each and D. Bryant drove in two runs while Rowe pitched 5.2 innings giving up one run on five hits and six strikeouts. Benton pitched the final 1.1 innings in relief giving up no runs on one hit and one strikeout.
The Red Devils play at home on Friday at Charles R. Head Field as they host the Sebring Blue Streaks with a 7 p.m. start time.