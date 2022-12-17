AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys soccer team (6-1-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season last Friday to Fort Meade to rally from behind at home to beat the Sebring Blue Streaks (1-7) 2-1.

“Good teams find ways to win” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler to his players after the game “and you won.”

