AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys soccer team (6-1-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season last Friday to Fort Meade to rally from behind at home to beat the Sebring Blue Streaks (1-7) 2-1.
“Good teams find ways to win” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler to his players after the game “and you won.”
Virkler noted that they were not crisp, passes were a bit off and though they took a lot of shots, they were not quality and a bit off.
Virkler added that they got a bit caught up in the physicality instead on execution and it threw them off.
This may be the reason that the Red Devils remained scoreless in the first half after taking numerous shots on goals and controlling the ball a large majority of time in Sebring’s territory.
The only goal scored in the first half came by penalty kick by Sebring’s Tyler Nguyen with about 15 minutes left in the first half to give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
The final fifteen minutes of the first half went back to Avon Park pressing on offense, Sebring using enough physicality to throw off the Red Devil offense and the excellent play by Sebring goalkeeper Ivan Chavez to keep Avon Park scoreless in the first half.
The constant pressure applied by Avon Park and the number of shots on goal finally paid dividends three minutes into the second half when the Sebring goalkeeper lost control of a block shot attempt that allowed Avon Park’s Bryan Sanchez to race to the ball to make the short goal to tie the game at one.
Over the next thirty minutes, Avon Park continued to control the ball the majority of the time in Sebring territory, Sebring took a couple of shots, Avon Park took several shots including five in a two minute period that involved three corner kicks and the score remained tied at one.
For thirty minutes, solid shots by the Red Devils went wide, high, blocked and deflected. Then with 6:12 left in the game, the ball came off Omar Valencia-Calixtro’s foot from the right side and just kind of floated in the air towards the goal, whether booted that way on purpose or a shanked kick, it was enough to go over the Sebring goalkeeper to land in the left side of the net.
For a moment there was a pause, did that really happen, did the ball go in the net, was it a goal; the answer would be yes to all as Avon Park did celebrate the goal and take a 2-1 lead, which would also be the final score of the game.
“We are vastly improved since the start of the season,” said Sebring Head Coach James Ashley. “I think that teams are going to look at our record and take us lightly.” Ashley also noted that his goalkeeper Ivan Chavis was the player of the game, “with all his blocks and saves, he kept us in the game.”
Sebring was away on Thursday for their last game before the holiday break to play Parrish Community.
Avon Park plays at Lake Placid on Friday and plays on Tuesday at home against Discovery with a 6 p.m. start time.