LAKE PLACID — The rivalry between the Avon Park Red Devils and the Lake Placid Green Dragons is always entertaining to watch when they go head-to-head in sports. When the Green Dragons and Red Devils battled on the court Friday night in a Class 3A-District 10 match up it was a nail-biter. Lake Placid held the lead through three periods but Avon Park came roaring back to edge out the Green Dragons, 59-54. With this win Avon Park’s record was raised to 5-9 for the season and 2-0 in district play while Lake Placid’s drops to 7-5 and 0-2 in districts.
“It was a hard-fought battle between two excellent teams,” said Avon Park Coach Garland Gillette Jr. “Everybody that was on the court for our team did their jobs. Jermaine Myers made clutch free throws at the end of the game. We made our comeback in the second half and that has been our M.O. and I hate that but that’s our M.O. This was a district game a very big win. I am very proud of the way we played this evening.”
The Green Dragons jumped out in the lead early with Lazavion Brown charging down the court for a layup just seconds into the game. Keveun Mason sank a short jumper and Elijah McGahee added a free throw to give Lake Placid a 5-0 lead. Avon Park narrowed the deficit when William Maloy netted a 3-pointer but the Green Dragons widened the gap with shot by McGahee. Brown passed to Jason Wyland who was under the net to give Lake Placid a 9-3 advantage. Avon Park chopped at the deficit with pair of baskets by Jaheem West and Maloy, respectively. As time was winding down in the first quarter Lake Placid’s Wyland and McGahee each made a bucket and Brown went 2-for-2 at the line giving the Green Dragons a 15-7 advantage. Avon Park’s Ja’Marion Davis maneuvered his way around several Lake Placid defenders to net a bucket during the final seconds of the period to bring the score to 15-9 at the end of the first.
At the start of the second Avon Park struck first with a deep jump shot by Davis. Lake Placid answered with a 12-point run giving the Green Dragons a 27-11 lead. The Red Devils’ Maloy netted a shot and Davis made an easy layup. Lake Placid’s Wyland sank a 3-pointer at the end of the second to give the Green Dragons a 30-15 lead at halftime.
The Red Devils whittled away at the Green Dragons lead in the third. Avon Park came out strong with back-to-back baskets by West and Davis. Jermaine Myers was sent to the line for the Red Devils and made one of two free throws to bring Avon Park within 10 points of Lake Placid, 30-20. Lake Placid’s Brown made a layup and Avon Park answered with a jump shot from under basket by West. The Red Devils stayed on the Green Dragons’ heels until the score was 39-28 with Lake Placid clinging to the lead. Avon Park went on a eight-point run with West making two baskets while D’Marcus Perry and Davis each making one narrowing the deficit to 39-36 at the end of the third.
Avon Park started the fourth period off with a bang as Davis dunked just 15 seconds into the quarter to bring the Red Devils within one point, 39-38. Lake Placid’s Brown charged to the basket for two and Avon Park’s Tyrkie Loyd answered with a bucket of his own keeping the Red Devils just a single point behind. McGahee made a jumper from the left side for Lake Placid and Avon Park’s Myers stole the ball and made a layup bringing the score to 43-42. The Green Dragons went on a short run withBrown charging down the court for a layup and he also went two-for-two at the line. Wyland added a shot off the backboard giving Lake Placid a 49-42 advantage. Avon Park’s Davis made a free throw and added a 3-pointer that was followed by West making a pair of free throws bringing the Red Devils back to a one point deficit, 49-48. Brown made a single free throw for Lake Placid and then Avon Park made their move. Myers made a shot from under the basket, Loyd add a single free throw, Davis passed to Maloy for a basket and Perry made a shot from under the net giving the Red Devils the lead for the first time, 55-51. Lake Placid cut the at the deficit when Wyland netted a 3-pointer with just 20 seconds left in the game. Avon Park’s Myers was fouled back-to-back and sent to the line where he made two of four free throws.
“The team fought hard and gave great energy from the tip and that’s all we can ask for as coaches,” said Lake Placid Coach Brandon Lykes. “I’m proud of their effort and energy. They didn’t quit and fought all night. It was a team effort. We have some work to do and my guys love work so we will be ready to go when it comes to districts.”
The Avon Park Red Devils were able to hold off the Lake Placid Green Dragons for a narrow 59-54 victory. The Red Devils will host the Mulberry Panthers on Thursday with tip off set for 7:30 p.m.
The Green Dragons will be on the road on Thursday to take on the DeSoto Bulldogs starting at 7:30 p.m.