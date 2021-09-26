WINTER HAVEN — The Avon Park Red Devils traveled to Winter Haven on Friday to take on the Lake Region Thunder. It was a close game with a long delay due to a Lake Region player being injured. The Red Devils rallied late to defeat the Thunder, 12-6, raising Avon Park’s record to 2-2.
“Wish we could put it together a little bit cleaner but we came here to win at any level and we are always happy to get a win,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “We have to clean some things up, the penalties and mental mistakes, but a win is always good to get. Defensively we played well all around.”
The Thunder struck first in the second quarter. The Red Devils were punting on fourth down deep in their own territory when Lake Region’s Elijah Norigasse blocked the punt and Brenton McKinney snagged the ball in midair and ran it in for a Thunder touchdown. Lake Region went for the 2-point conversion but were stopped by the Avon Park defense. The Thunder held the 6-0 lead going into halftime.
As the third quarter wound down Avon Park inched their way up from their own 40 to Lake Region’s 38 yard-line. A quarterback keeper by Ja’Marion Davis resulted in a yard gain but the Thunder lost a key defensive player due to a leg injury resulting in Davontae Kendrick being carted off the field and into an ambulance. The injury made for a long delay as medical staff tended to Kendrick while awaiting for the ambulance to arrive. After a short warm-up, the players hit the gridiron once again.
Avon Park started the fourth with a penalty unfortunately due to a false start putting the Red Devils on their own 47. After a few quarterback keeps and a long pass to Hector Perez, Avon Park was on the Thunder 27-yard line. A couple of handoffs moved Avon Park to Lake Region’s 5 and one more hand off to Jerdarion Hilton tied the game at 6-6 with 5:30 left in the game. The Red Devils went for the 2-point conversion after a flag was called against Lake Region but Avon Park was unable to punch through the Thunder defense.
Late in the fourth, Avon Park’s quarterback was taken out of the game due an ankle injury. Davis went 1-10 for 17 yards and rushed 18 times for 64 yards. There was only :41.7 left in the game when the Red Devils took over on downs on the Lake Region 32. Avon Park’s Mykale Garrett passed downfield to freshman, Darian Kirkland, who was in the end zone for a touchdown putting the Red Devils up 12-6. Garrett went 1 for 1 for 33 yards and Kirkland had one reception for 33 yards and one touchdown.
“It was a great game and we battled to the end,” said Darian Kirkland. “It felt great to score the winning touchdown but it still feels unreal right now. We all came together at the end and fought hard. We don’t give up and we keep going until the clock hits 00:00. This season we want to do better than last year and to make the playoffs. It feels good to be able to help my team and it is only up from here.”
Lake Region tried to rally back but were met by the Red Devil defense. Avon Park held off Lake Region to win the game 12-6. The Avon Park Red Devils will host the Clewiston Tigers on Friday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Joe Franza Stadium.
“That was an exciting finish for sure,” added Albritton. “I am extremely proud of the guys for pulling this one out. Things weren’t going our way all night long but they kept battling. We had two kids make great plays there at the end. Darian Kirkland with a touchdown and Mykale Garrett with a heck of a pass.”
Lake Placid vs. Glades Day
The Lake Placid Green Dragons traveled to Glades Day School in Belle Glade. With three minutes left in the first quarter the game was called. The Green Dragons will head back to Belle Glade on Monday to finish what they started.