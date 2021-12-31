AVON PARK — Avon Park High School Boys Basketball was able to get back on track Wednesday afternoon in the Bill Jarrett Invitational Tournament.
After losing two straight, the Red Devils defeated the Hardee Wildcats 71-58 in the semifinal of the Bill Jarrett Invitational. It was their first and only win of the tournament as they advanced due to a cancellation and lost to Cypress Creek the following day in the championship game.
Avon Park didn’t start out too hot in terms of offense. The Wildcats had an early 7-1 lead just a few minutes into the first quarter. But there was basically a lid on the rim to start the game for AP. What kept them in the game were second chance points.
“We say ‘Stay locked in,’” Avon Park Coach Garland Gillette Jr. said. “I don’t care if it’s a second shot or that main shot. I prefer them to attack the basket, that’s a high-percentage shot. And we can get the fouls off of that.”
The first quarter ended with the Red Devils trailing 21-17. The defense tightened up in the second but the offense just wasn’t making shots to take advantage as Avon Park went into halftime down 35-30.
Then Gillette’s squad went on a run. The Avon Park defense smothered the Wildcats, forcing plenty of turnovers and gave the Red Devils extra possessions to score.
That was thanks in part to how they switched their full court defense. Sometimes Hardee would be facing a straight-up full court press or the 1-3-1 zone. Gillette said that was their strategy: show Hardee something new almost every time it came up the court.
“Defense wins games, that’s the way I feel,” Gillette said. “So, if you execute great on defense, you’re going to get that W.”
The turnovers caused by the defense’s tenacity and athleticism created fast breaks along with those extra half court chances. More touches allowed them to draw more fouls and the Red Devils saw the line a lot near the end of the third quarter.
It helped manufacture a 24-10 third quarter for Avon Park. A quarter capped off by a buzzer-beating three from guard Ja’Marion Davis.
“It helped a lot,” Gillette said of Davis’s clutch bucket. “It pumped us up to keep playing.”
Despite a late surge from the Wildcats, Avon Park did keep playing and held on for the win. That was thanks in part to a 27-point performance from Jaheem West. His 27 points led Avon Park scorers and his 13 rebounds for the double-double were a team high.
“Jaheem West played like a beast tonight,” said Gillette. “He’s always down low and he’s alway open for that shot, which I don’t understand why but I love it.”
Gillette’s team unfortunately wasn’t able to carry that momentum over to the championship game as it was trounced 72-48 by Cypress Creek.
Avon Park will look to clean it up and come out better against East Ridge on the road on Friday, Jan. 7.