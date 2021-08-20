Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 89F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 78F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.