AVON PARK – The ebbs and lows of Avon Park football over the past several years could read like a seismograph of a magnitude nine earthquake. From being crushed when they played mostly sophomores and freshmen to a few years later making the playoffs and garnering a few playoff wins. From tragedy that effected the team to rebuilding last couple of years and hope to continue their upswing this upcoming season.
Keeping it all together, first as acting head coach and being named head last year, Lee Albritton is putting his stamp on the organization in his second season as head coach of the Avon Park Red Devils.
“I feel that we under performed last year,” said Albritton. “Wins we were happy with execution, I was not. I am looking to build on that and so far I am pleased, obviously we still have a lot of things to work on, but we have been pleased so far with what we seen.”
“We are looking for execution, building off of last year,” continued Albritton. “Fewer turnovers, none would be ideal, but we understand that it is the first game. Reading our keys, decision making at quarterback, running backs holding on to the football and the defense creating turnovers.”
Albritton noted that he felt the defense played well last season, though they were often put in bad positions due to turnovers.
“I did not keep time on it, but in a 48 minute game I would say our defense was on the field close to 30 minutes,” explained Albritton. “We gave up too many deep passes last year and that killed us, so we are working hard with the defensive backs.”
Avon Park will be relatively young again as the team will have only six seniors: Jamall Charles, Devontae Powell, Carson Danzey, Tariq Williams, Jakeem West and Nick Davis.
“Young with little varsity experience,” added Albritton. “As I told the players, look into the future and it is bright.”
Avon Park was supposed to host the Discovery Spartans this Friday at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park but that game was canceled due to COVID.