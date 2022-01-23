AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils hosted their longtime rivals, the Sebring Blue Streaks, on the court Friday night. The fans packed it in to witness the teams go head-to-head and Avon Park celebrated Senior Night before tip-off. The Red Devils came out on top after a long hard fought battle with a final score of 56-23. Avon Park’s record was boosted to 17-2 while the Blue Streaks’ drops to an even 6-6.
“I am really proud of the way my girls played tonight,” said Avon Park Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “They played defense very well holding Sebring to 23. We shot the ball really well and had a lot of fun. That is a good rivalry and the girls enjoyed it, I enjoyed it as well. Jiyana Walker shot the ball very well tonight which is fitting since she played for Sebring last year. Zoe Wortinger played well and distributed the ball well. It was a solid game all around.”
The Red Devils jumped out to an early lead. Avon Park started the game at the line with Jatayvia Jackson making one of two shots. Zoe Wortinger charged down the open court for a layup for the Red Devils. Wortinger made a quick pass to Jackson for a bucket that was followed by a 3-pointer by Jiyana Walker to give Avon Park a commanding 8-0 lead with 5:45 left in the first period. Avon Park’s Jackson made a jump shot. Sebring’s Adrianna Maldonado took a chip out of the deficit after making a single foul shot. Jackson netted another jump shot making the score 12-1. Sebring’s McKaeyla Hood was sent to the line where she went two-for-two. Shamari Jones made a shot off the glass for the Blue Streaks. The Red Devils’ Walker sank a 3 to give Avon Park a 15-5 lead at the end of the first.
In the second period Avon Park expanded their lead. Jamya Houston made a basket for the Red Devils that was followed by Walker netting another 3 from the baseline. Sebring’s Jones made a layup but Avon Park answered with a pair of layups by Houston and Walker, respectively. Jaelyn Bell and Wortinger each added a jumper to give the Red Devils a 29-7 advantage going into halftime.
“We came out flat,” Sebring Coach Jackie Smith. “When you come out flat and not working together, it isn’t going to gel like it is supposed to. The third and fourth quarter were a little bit better. We will play Auburndale for our Senior Night next week. I kept putting Beniah (Bikar) in and out because she has a hurt leg but she did a great job tonight. Keely Jones did a good job tonight and ‘G Money’ (Gilianys Martinez) played a good, solid game but it just didn’t come together.”
At the start of the third Avon Park’s Jackson added a layup and Sebring’s Maldonado charged past defender for two. The Red Devils went on a short five point run to raise their lead to an overwhelming 36-9. Maldonado pushed through the defense once again to make a bucket. Wortinger answered with a layup and Tori Hester added a single free throw giving Avon Park a 38-11 advantage. Sebring’s Gilianys Martinez sank a 3-pointer from the right side to cut the deficit. Wortinger went two-for-two at the line giving the Red Devils a 41-14 lead at the end of the third.
The Red Devils began the fourth period with a seven-point run with Wortinger sinking two free throws, Skylar Navarro sinking a three from the right side and Wortinger adding a layup. The Blue Streaks continued to fight with a pair of jumpers delivered by Martinez and Jones bringing the score to 48-18 with 3:59 left in the game. Houston contributed a basket for Avon Park and Sebring’s Beniah Bikar made a shot but was fouled on the play. Bikar was sent to the line where she sank her extra shot narrowing the deficit to 52-21 with 3:24 left on the clock. Red Devil’s Jackson made a single free throw and Navarro sank a 3-pointer from the right side with :20 left giving Avon Park an overwhelming 56-23 advantage.
“Big thanks to my seniors on Senior Night, Jatayvia Jackson, Sara Jackson and Jamya Houston,” added Wortinger. “I appreciate and honor them for their commitment, their dedication and hard work that they put into to our program. Hopefully this night was good for them.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks were unable to rally back and the Avon Park Red Devils won with a final score of 56-23. The Red Devils will travel to Bartow to take on the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. The Blue Streaks played the Lake Wales Highlanders on Saturday but results were unavailable at press time. Sebring will host the Auburndale Bloodhounds on Thursday at 8 p.m.