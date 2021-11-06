LAKE PLACID — The Avon Park Red Devils football team (3-6) stunned the Lake Placid Green Dragons (4-6) in front of their homecoming crowd at Joe Scarborough Field on Friday night 35-0 in hopes of making the playoffs with a win on the last regular game of the season.
“I just asked them where this team has been all season,” said Avon Park Head Coach Lee Albritton “We had two good weeks of practice, everyone is committed, everyone is showing up and disciplined in what we are wanting to do.”
What the Red Devils wanted to do was run the ball and run the ball they did from the very beginning. They started their opening drive on their own 20, came out in a three-back offense and ran the ball 12 straight times for 80 yards that took nearly seven minutes with Nick Rowe scoring on a 12-yard burst up the middle as Avon Park took a 7-0 first quarter lead.
“We have had that package before,” stated Albritton. “It happens that we have three big backs and they had to account for each of them and if one of them get the ball, they have two big blockers in front of them.”
Avon Park then forced Lake Placid to punt after three plays, which included a sack by Will Maloy, then blocked the punt attempt, recovering the ball on Lake Placid’s 27-yard line.
With excellent field position, Avon Park did not deviate from their offensive strategy as they ran the ball five consecutive times to cap off the drive on a 1-yard run by Jamarion Davis as the Red Devils, who had not scored more than 14 points since week 1 of the season, held a 14-0 lead over Lake Placid with 1:33 left in the first quarter.
Lake Placid did not panic as they brought the kickoff return back to the Avon Park 41. Two runs for 19 yards and a personal foul on the Red Devils had the Green Dragons sitting at the Avon Park 10-yard line to start the second quarter.
The first play of the second quarter brought and end to the Lake Placid threat as a mishandle of the snap led to a loose ball that Avon Park recovered on the 27-yard line.
The Red Devils came out in the same offensive set, this time though they mixed in a couple of pass plays that resulted in a 20-yard pickup by Nick Rowe on a reception and Tyrike Loyd gathered in one for 31 yards. In all, the Red Devils drove down the field in a 10-play, 73-yard time consuming drive that concluded with Jerdarion Hilton reaching the end zone on a 2-yard run as Avon Park’s lead swelled to 21-0 with 6:30 left in the first half.
After trading punts, the Avon Park defense dealt Lake Placid another blow as Jamarion Davis intercepted a Lake Placid pass and returned it 25 yards untouched for a touchdown to give the Red Devils a 28-0 halftime lead.
Avon Park added another touchdown midway through the third quarter, piecing together an eight-play drive that covered 59 yards. Facing a third and goal at the 13, Jamarion Davis rolled to the right and threw back to the middle of the field to Nick Rowe, who was promptly hit by three Lake Placid players and fumbled the ball around the 3-yard line. Avon Park’s Mykale Garrett was able to pick the up and dove to the endzone for the touchdown that gave the Red Devils’ a 35-0 lead.
With the running clock invoked, the Red Devils continued to burned massive amounts of time off the clock on offense, to include the entire fourth quarter as they drove down the field traveling 60 yards on 14 plays that ended at the Lake Placid 5 as time ran out of the game with Avon Park winning 35-0.
Nick Rowe rushed for a game high 58 yards on 12 carries and Jamal Charles added 42 yards on 13 carries as the Red Devils pounded out 168 tough yards on 40 carries while Jamarion Davis completed 6 of 9 passes for 107 yards against a solid Lake Placid defense.
The Red Devils’ defense held the Lake Placid to well under 100 total yards to include two sacks in the win.
“It is the best game we had all year,” added Albritton. “It just sucks it came on the last game of the season, we will see what happens on Sunday.
“We hope this was not the last game of the season, but if it is, we have a good group of young kids coming back and a foundation to build on.”