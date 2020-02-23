AVON PARK – With the temperatures in the low 40’s and a blustery wind blowing through Charles R. Head Field, the hottest in Avon Park on Friday was on the mound for the Avon Park Red Devils baseball team in the form of Trent Lewis, who tossed six innings of no hit ball before allowing a hit to the Lake Region Thunder in the seventh.
Despite his effort, it would take eight innings for the Red Devils to claim a 1-0 victory over the Thunder to start the season 3-0 as Lake Region’s Zach Calcutt scattered five hits over seven scoreless innings.
“It was a pitching duel,” said Avon Park Coach Kyle Jackson. “Great job by both starting pitchers tonight.”
Lewis and Calcutt set the tone early as Lewis struck out the first three batters he faced to retire the Thunder in order. Calcutt gave up a one out single to Garrick Rowe, then retired the next two batters on fly balls.
For the first four innings, Lewis and the Red Devils defense did not allow a Lake Region’s batter to reach base. The Thunder’s first base runner came in the fifth inning on a leadoff error. Lewis induced a double play ground out that quickly erased the bases before striking out the next batter to end the inning.
The Thunder threatened in the top of the sixth inning, advancing a runner to third with two outs, only again to have Lewis shut the door with an inning ending strikeout.
With the game still scoreless heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Thunder’s Calcutt got out of potential trouble after giving up a one out single to Dawson Bryant, then picking him off at first to get out unscathed.
The seventh inning became a near duplicate of the sixth as again Lake Region managed to get a base runner to third base with two outs and for the second inning in a row, Lewis ended the threat with a strikeout to leave him stranded at third.
In the bottom of the seventh, Josh Regino reached on a one out single into centerfield, only to get picked off at first two pitches later in what he believed to be a balk. The call stayed and the next batter grounded out to end the inning, leaving the game scoreless and forcing extra innings.
“Balk or not, we can’t allow ourselves to get in those situations,” stated Jackson. “We have to work harder at that. We want to be aggressive, but not so aggressive we get picked off.”
Regino would have a chance to redeem himself as he came in the eighth inning to pitch for the Red Devils. Regino sent the Thunder down in order, bookending the inning with a pair of strikeouts.
The Red Devils finally put the game to rest in the bottom of the eighth. Cooper Massey opened the inning reaching first on an error and advanced to third on a bunt single by Mason Price with an error allowing Massey to reach third and Price to second.
A one out walk to Bryant loaded the bases, Garrick Rowe followed with a ground ball to second, that was bobbled by the second baseman, allowing Massey to score the lone run of the game and giving the Red Devils a 1-0 win.
“Trent pitched great, he loaded up and threw strikes,” Jackson said of his pitcher. “He is the same guy day in and day out, but when he is on the mound during a game, he is a bulldog.”
Jackson noted that Hunter Vanderpool is more of the vocal leader of the team while Lewis leads by example. That they tell their younger pitchers to watch how he conducts and handles himself on the mound.
The Red Devils are home for both games this week, on Tuesday facing the Okeechobee Brahmans and on Thursday hosting county rival, the Sebring Blue Streaks. Both with a 7 p.m. start time at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park.