AVON PARK — A four-run first inning propelled the Avon Park Red Devils baseball team to an 8-3 win over the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Thursday night to start the season 2-0 after a 13-3 win over the LaBelle Cowboys on Tuesday night.
“We lost nine seniors from last year’s team,” said first-year Avon Park Head Coach Kyle Jackson “Though we are far from being a finished product, I am pleased with the progress from our young kids.”
Jackson also noted that they still have senior leadership in the form of Trent Lewis and Hunter Vanderpool to help guide the younger players in Avon Park baseball.
That leadership proved valuable in the first inning.
Dawson Bryant led off the inning with an infield single to the shortstop and reached second base on the errant throw. Bryant then reached third on a fly ball to centerfield by Garrick Rowe and scoring on a passed ball to put the Red Devils up 1-0.
Trent Lewis, who was at bat when Bryant scored, later walked, though he would not be on first base long as Hunter Vanderpool followed with a massive home run over the left-field fence to give the Red Devils a 3-0 lead.
Avon Park tacked on another run on a two-out single by Kevin Myers into centerfield that drove in Josh Regino.
Lake Placid cut the Red Devils’ lead in half in the top half of the second inning with a pair of runs.
Jackson Griffin doubled into right-enterfield to drive in Troy Hovis for their first run. The Green Dragons made the score 4-2 when Landon Goodwin drove in Griffin with a single into left field.
Avon Park stretched their lead back to four in the bottom of the fourth as leadoff back-to-back singles by Mason Price and Stanley Holdman were later converted into runs produced by sacrifice flies by Rowe and Vanderpool to make the score 6-2 after four innings.
Both teams scored in the sixth inning, Lake Placid made the score 6-3 when Griffin drove in Helyon a single into centerfield.
Avon Park answered in the bottom of the sixth turning two leadoff walks into a pair of runs as the Red Devils took an 8-3 lead.
Lewis came in the final inning to pitch for Avon Park, striking out the side to preserve the 8-3 for the Red Devils.
With the loss, the Green Dragons have started the season 0-3, though Lake Placid Head Coach Harry Tewksbury is very optimistic about his team.
“Lake Placid is notorious for having slow starts over the past several years,” said Tewksbury “but from the first game to this game, I have seen significant progression and improvement.”
“Hopefully, it won’t take as long to get started as it has in the past few years,” added Tewksbury. “They are a great bunch of talented kids and easily coachable, which makes it fun for me and the rest of the coaching staff.”
Vanderpool led the Red Devils with two hits and four RBI while also pitching 3.1 innings with seven strikeouts.
Avon Park played Lake Region on Friday night for the final game of the tournament with results unavailable at press time. The Red Devils will host the Okeechobee Brahmans on Tuesday night at Charles R. Head Field with a 7 p.m. start time. Lake Placid will travel to face the DeSoto Bulldogs on Tuesday at 7 p.m.