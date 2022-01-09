AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils improved to 12-2 on the season with a 59-22 annihilation of the Clewiston Tigers (8-4) Friday night in Avon Park.
Avon Park never trailed as Jamya Houston pulled down an offensive rebound and laid it back up for the first basket of the game and followed that with two more baskets as the Red Devils took a 6-2 lead to start the game.
Defense ruled the final five minutes of the quarter with Avon Park scoring five more points, a three pointer by Zoe Wortinger and a pair of free throws by Jatayvia Jackson that gave Avon Park an 11-3 lead before ending the quarter with a six point lead, 11-5.
Though the Tiger offense struggled to score against the Red Devils’ defense, they pulled within four of Avon Park with an early basket to start the second quarter by Zanaya Tulloch to make the score 11-7.
Avon Park responded by shutting down the Tiger offense and methodically piecing together a 13-2 run highlighted by three pointers by Wortinger and Skylar Navarro to extend their lead to fifteen points at 24-9.
Both teams added two points apiece to finish the second quarter as the Red Devils maintained their fifteen point advantage going into the half, 26-11.
Any hopes for Clewiston to get back in the game were dashed by a tenacious Avon Park defense that made some adjustments during the half, that held the Tigers scoreless while the Red Devil offense picked up the pace with eighteen third quarter points to make a semi close game into a runaway game in which Avon Park took a 44-11 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Houston got the ball rolling in the third with two baskets and Jiyana Walker scored four points with Jaytayvia Jackson and Jaelyn Bell adding two apiece. Wortinger capped off the third with a pair of three pointers from the top of the key for six points.
With the game well in hand and the fast clock on after Houston scored to make the game 50-14, Avon Park kept a solid pace for the rest of the game, outpacing the Tigers 11-8 to give the Red Devils a 59-22 win.
Zanaya Tulloch led Clewiston with ten points in the loss.
Wortinger led the Red Devils with a game high 20 points with Houston posting 14 points.
The Avon Park Red Devils play at home again on Tuesday against Jordan Christian Prep with tip-off set for 6 p.m.