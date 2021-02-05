AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils were all business on Wednesday night as they hosted the Tenoroc Titans in the first round of the Class 4A-District 11 tournament. The Red Devils won in convincing style by 38 points, 59-21.
“I did not know really what to expect from Tenoroc,” said Avon Park Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “This is the first time we have seen them and we have not played them in over two years.”
“We saw them on film, they were up and down from what I could tell, I don’t know what they were tonight, we just handled business, we played well. We would have been tough to beat tonight no matter who we played.”
For the first two and a half minutes, it seemed that the game may be more competitive than the end result indicated as Avon Park’s Kenaya Littles hit a 3-pointer two minutes in and Tenoroc quickly answered with a 3-pointer of there own.
Avon Park went up 6-3 on a 3-pointer by Zoe Wortinger that started a 19 point run by the Red Devils as they ended the first quarter with a 22-3 lead.
Tenoroc broke the Red Devils run to start the second quarter, making both ends on a pair of free throws. Both teams swapped baskets as tow make the score 24-7 before Avon Park went on an 11-2 run to finish out the first half with a 38-9 lead.
Avon Park shutout the Titans in the third quarter while scoring 13 to extend their lead to 51-9 and inducing the running clock.
Tenoroc had success in the fourth quarter as Avon Park substituted the majority of their starters with their bench players. They outscored the Red Devils 12-8 as Avon Park won by a final score of 59-21.
DeShayla Hawthorne led the Red Devils with a game high 25 points with Zoe Wortinger scoring 15 in the win.
Avon Park will host the DeSoto Bulldogs Friday night with a 7 p.m. start time. The two teams split their two games in the regular season, each winning at home.
Desoto won 56-55 back on December 1 and Avon Park won on January 8, 55-36.
In the Class 5A-District 7 tournament, the Sebring Blue Streaks fell short to the Lake Wales Highlanders, 65-48. The Blue Streaks were knocked out of the tournament with this loss.