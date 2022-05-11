AVON PARK — Avon Park Middle School (APMS) and Avon Park High School (APHS) competitive cheerleading brought home a combined three national championships and a top 10 state finish this past season.
APMS took home two national titles as it swept its way through a perfect season, finishing in the top spot at every competition the Red Devils entered while competing in East Coast Championships. They took home first at the All-Out National Championship in January and won Grand Nationals in April.
Candace Dean, one half of APMS’s coaching duo alongside Samantha Potts, said they felt before the season the team had a good group that could take the Red Devils as far as they wanted this season.
A defining moment in this team’s season was claiming first in Daytona at The Florida Kick Off in December. It was the Red Devils’ first competition of the season.
“It was the one thing that brought us all together as a team, like really almost as a family, that win,” Dean said. “We were just so nervous, and we were just practicing so hard and our schedule as far as practice went was just crazy. We really just wanted to make sure that we were going to go out there and look at least well put together. And when we won, it just really brought us all together as a family.”
Potts said once they found out they won, the goal from then on was just to go out there and beat their score every time.
Dean mentioned how nerve-wracking competition was and Potts echoed that same sentiment. It was more evident at Nationals and Grand Nationals. They were nervous before the team even took the mat and felt that way throughout the routine.
“Your heart’s racing through the whole entire time,” Potts said. “And you almost turn into the Grinch when they’re (at) warm ups. Then as soon as they go on mat, you’re shaking, you’re almost like holding your breath waiting for the whole routine to be done.”
Both said it was incredible to win not just one but two different national titles. They described how big it was for the school itself to see such success. Especially since the team did not go to many competitions the season prior.
Meanwhile, the high school team also earned rings as the All-Out National Champions in January for the Game Day division while placing second in small non-tumbling. The varsity team finished sixth in the state in the small non-tumbling division at the Class 1A finals in Gainesville in early February.
Coach Sherri Whidden said the Game Day division is a little different from traditional competitive cheerleading. It involves some stunting but includes flag usage and more crowd involvement.
Whidden mentioned how blessed she is to have the team she did this past season, which was such a rewarding experience.
“Their work ethic is excellent,” she said. “They have great determination and above all, their character is exemplary. (They’re) respectful, they love each other. They’re just like family.”
According to Whidden, the high school team was the highest-scoring Class 1A team at regionals in Plant City during the Red Devils’ run to Gainesville. She said that because the region also includes some 2A schools. Overall they were third behind Plant City and Sickles.
Lake Placid also competed and finished seventh. The Green Dragons moved onto the state semifinals where they came in 12th out of 15 teams.
But at the same time the Red Devils achieved something huge in bringing back a national title from All-Out. Not to mention they did it alongside the middle school team.
“It’s awesome. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Whidden said. “We’ve never won national rings before in the history of Avon Park. Then to have our middle school win that division too, it was very cool to have their support there. They supported our kids. We supported their kids. That was very, very cool.”
And hopefully this can be built on as the high school team says goodbye to 10 seniors and every departing middle schooler from that competition team takes roles on the junior varsity cheer team at APHS.
The future might be bright in cheerleading for Avon Park.