LAKE PLACID - The Lake Placid Green Dragons and Avon Park Devils went head-to-head Monday night in a cross county rivalry game. Avon Park overwhelmed the young Lake Placid team with a final score of 73-4. This win increases the Red Devils record to 6-1 and the Green Dragons’ drops to 0-5.
“It was a very odd game due to the score,” said Avon Park Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “Tonight’s game was a little lopsided. In general, our team did give good effort. I was pleased with the overall effort.”
Avon Park built their lead early with Zoe Wortinger making a total of five layups throughout the quarter and Kenaya Littles sank three 3-pointers. The Red Devils had a commanding 24-0 lead at the end of the first period.
In the second quarter, Lake Placid’s Sharlasia McGahee and Amaya Bivin each put up a layup to give the Green Dragons their four points for the night. Avon Park expanded their lead with more layups made by Wortinger and Ashanti Singh. Littles added another pair of 3-pointers. The Red Devils had an overwhelming 48-4 lead going into halftime.
To start the third quarter, Avon Park’s Jamaya Houston made a rebound. A pair of layups and a 3-pointer were made by the Red Devil’s DeShayla Hawthorne to ended the quarter with a score of 58-4.
The Red Devils’ Verkia Lawrence rolled in a layup to start the fourth period. With 3 minutes left in the game, Hawthorne got redemption for a foul and scored two of three free throws. This ends the game at 73-4, Avon Park Red Devils.
“My team has been playing hard all season,” added Coach Wortinger. “They didn’t lead up tonight and in games like these it is very easy to do that. To Lake Placid, keep your heads up and keep working hard.”
Lake Placid’s Coach Calvin Sanders declined to comment.