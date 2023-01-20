AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Boys Soccer Team (9-2-2) came out fast and furious on Tuesday night after a loss to Hardee (4-3) last Thursday and playing to a 1-1 tie on Monday, the Red Devils took care of business on Tuesday with an 8-0 win over the Moore Haven Terriers at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.

“We knew it was a game we could score goals in,” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler. “I wanted to see how the guys responded after a really hard game yesterday in which we played Fort Meade to a 1-1 tie.”

