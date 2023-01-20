AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Boys Soccer Team (9-2-2) came out fast and furious on Tuesday night after a loss to Hardee (4-3) last Thursday and playing to a 1-1 tie on Monday, the Red Devils took care of business on Tuesday with an 8-0 win over the Moore Haven Terriers at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
“We knew it was a game we could score goals in,” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler. “I wanted to see how the guys responded after a really hard game yesterday in which we played Fort Meade to a 1-1 tie.”
“I wanted to see them approach this game with energy, not be sloppy and take the goals as they presented themselves and they did a pretty good job at that.”
Avon Park posted their first goal 5:15 into the game on a goal by Eric Marquez to take a 1-0 lead.
A little over a minute later, Bryan Sanchez made it 2-0 on a ten yard goal.
The Terrier defense got a little stubborn until 23:37 left in the first half when Juan Pablo Luevano booted a long ball down the middle in which Sanchez caught up with and kicked the shot from twenty yards out from the right side into the left side of the net for goal to give Avon Park a 3-0 lead.
“Juan he is always looking for the long ball, even when clearing the ball,” said Virkler “we joke about him kicking it out of the stadium a few time and he has done that. When he strikes it well, it is a nice dangerous weapon, he is able to drop it over the back of the defense’s head and we got guys fast enough to get there.”
Omar Valencia-Calixtro added another Red Devil goal with 8:40 left in the first half as he scored on a 10 yard shot to give Avon Park a 4-0 halftime lead.
Avon Park wasted little time in the second half. Scoring their first goal 37 seconds in on a goal by David Najera and three minutes later on a 15 yard goal by Juan Pablo Luevano to make the score 6-0.
With 22:06 left in the game, David Najera scored his second goal as the high kick was initially blocked by the Moore Haven goalkeeper, the ball came off his hands but created enough backspin to send the ball just into the goal as Avon Park held a 7-0 lead.
Avon Park ended the game on the mercy rule with 16:53 left on the clock as Omar Valencia-Calixtro worked himself around a defender to make a ten yard shot to end the game with the Red Devils winning 8-0.
Avon Park plays their last regular season game on Friday (Senior Night) against the Frostproof Bulldogs (10-6-2).