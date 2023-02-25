AVON PARK – Six runs in the fifth inning propelled the Avon Pak Red Devils (2-0) past the Lake Region Thunder (0-2) for an 11-7 win in the Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park on Thursday night.
Both teams scored in each of the first three innings as Lake Region led off with a bunt single and later scored on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.
Avon Park’s Giovanni Perez led off with a double followed by Kaden Bryant being hit by a pitch and a walk to Jalan Gordon that loaded the bases with no outs.
After a double play on a soft liner to first that also forced Perez on third, Bradley Benton singled in Bryant with a line into left field to tie the game at one after the first inning.
Lake Region scored twice more in the top of the second inning to take a 3-1 lead.
The Red Devils got half of it back in the bottom of the second as Ja’marion Davis, who was pinch running for KJ Massey, scored on a groundball to first by Bryant to make the score 3-2 after two innings.
Lake Region added a run in the top of the third after Brisyn Walters hit a two out triple into left-center field and later scored on an error as the Thunder regained their two run lead, 4-2.
Avon Park took it all back in the bottom of the third as a hit batter and two walks loaded the bases with one out. An error by the pitcher in a pickoff attempt at third allowed Nicholas Rowe and Ja’marion Davis to score to tie the game at four after three innings.
Red Devil starting pitcher finished strong, finishing with two scoreless innings (fourth and fifth) as the game remained tied at 4 going into the bottom of the fifth.
Two leadoff walks to Benton and Rowe and a single by Massey gave Avon Park their first lead of the game at 5-4. Davis and Rowe scored on a single into left by Jamaree Welch to make the score 7-4.
With two outs, Gordon tripled into right field to drive in two more runs, Jacob Jackson (who reached on a walk) and Welch as Avon Park increased their lead to five at 9-4.
The Red Devils made it 10-4 when Gordon was given a free pass home on a balk.
Avon Park added a run in the sixth when Dorian Taylor scored on a wild pitch to make the score 11-4.
Legion Region comeback in the top of the seventh fell short with three runs as Avon Park held on to an 11-7 win.
Avon Park finished the Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament on Friday night against Lake Placid. They play at Frostproof next Tuesday and at home next Friday against Lake Wales.