AVON PARK – Six runs in the fifth inning propelled the Avon Pak Red Devils (2-0) past the Lake Region Thunder (0-2) for an 11-7 win in the Bill Jarrett Early Bird Tournament at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park on Thursday night.

Both teams scored in each of the first three innings as Lake Region led off with a bunt single and later scored on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.

