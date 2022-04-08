AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Varsity baseball team rallied in the late innings to beat the Okeechobee Brahmans (5-8) 4-3 to improve to 10-5 on the season.
In a game that does not quite match up to the statistics of the game in which Okeechobee out hit Avon Park 11-3, but left nine men stranded compared to Avon Park’s three.
The Red Devils worked out of jams, keeping damage to a minimum with the aid of converting three double plays and an Okeechobee pitcher that threw five strikeouts in one inning and still gave up a run.
All we really needed to top that is forty flying Elvis’ parachuting unto the field as the game ended.
Okeechobee took and early 2-0 lead, scoring single runs in the first and second innings. The Brahmans plated their first run after Braison Crews tripled over the center fielder’s head and scored on a single by Emery Coleman to put Okeechobee up 1-0.
Avon Park later got out of the inning with a 1-6-3 double play.
The Brahmans took a 2-0 lead in the second after hitting a two out double into left-center field and later scoring on a throwing error to first on a bunt attempt.
The Red Devils tied the game in the bottom of the third. Brad Benton led off and reached first after being hit by a pitch. Giovanni Perez pushed Benton to second on a sacrifice bunt. Stanley Holdman followed with a single into left that advanced Benton to third and Holdman to second on the throw to home.
A passed ball scored Benton, advanced Holdman to third during Garrick Rowe’s at bat. Rowe then hit a sacrifice fly to right field deep enough to score Holdman to tie the game at two after three innings.
Okeechobee retook the lead in the top of the fifth when Jayce Markham launched a massive solo homerun over the Jarrett Ford scoreboard in left field to give the Brahmans’ a 3-2 lead.
Okeechobee starting pitcher Jacob Hardy finished five innings, giving up two runs on two hits while striking out 6 as Crews came in to start the sixth with a 3-2 lead.
Crews struck out Dawson Bryant, who reached on a passed ball and later stole second base. The next two Avon Park batters struck out. Kaden Bryant struck out also, but also reached on a third strike passed ball that allow Dawson Bryant to score and tie the game at three.
Already with four strikeouts in the inning, after giving up an infield single to Eric Harrison, Crews recorded his fifth strikeout of the inning to put an end to the Red Devils threat and keep the score tied at three each.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh, Avon Park’s Perez reached after being hit to leadoff the inning. A sacrifice bunt by Holdman moved Perez to second, causing Okeechobee to intentionally walk Rowe to put runners on first and second.
A passed ball advanced Perez and Rowe, forcing Okeechobee to intentionally walking Dawson Bryant to load the bases with one out.
With two outs, Perez scored on passed ball to give the Red Devils a 4-3 win.
Holdman led the Red Devils with two hits while Garrick Rowe pitched four solid innings giving up two runs, one earned, on six base hits.