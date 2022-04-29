AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Varsity baseball team has quietly put together a three game winning streak to improve to 13-9 on the season with a 6-3 win over the Frostproof Bulldogs on Tuesday night at Charles R. Head Field in Avon Park.
“We pitched well,” said Avon Park Coach Kyle Jackson. “We were a little flat with senior night and the extracurricular activities. Kaden (Dawson) did a great job. He struggled a little, but worked out of it and found his rhythm and really gave us a good outing. That is what we want out of all our starters.”
“We want to build off this win and play every game as a playoff game before districts next week.”
Frostproof came out with their own agenda as Nate Jenkins led off the game with a single and later scored to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
The Red Devils answered in the bottom of the first on two errors by Frostproof that allowed Avon Park to score a run to tie the game at one after the first inning.
Avon Park starting pitcher Kaden Bryant held the Bulldogs scoreless and hitless the next four innings as the Red Devils built a 5-1 lead.
In the second inning, Avon Park took a 2-1 lead when Giovanni Perez hit a two out triple in the right-center field gap and scored on a single by Stanley Holdman.
Avon Park added a run in the third inning as Dawson Bryant led off with a double into left-center field, stole third base and scored on a passed ball to make the score 3-1.
The Red Devils expanded their lead in the bottom of the fifth to 5-1. Dawson Bryant led off with a single into center field. Three batters later both Bryant and Jalan Gordon scored on bases loaded walks to account for the two runs.
The Bulldogs tried to rally in the top of the sixth, taking advantage of a leadoff error on a groundball by Chris Gordon and a single by Josh Brewer. Gordon later scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by A.J. Peacock to make the score 5-2 and Brewer later scored on a passed ball to get the Bulldogs to within 2 at 5-3.
The Red Devils added a run in the bottom of the sixth to make the final score 6-3 as Brad Benton shut down Frostproof in the top of the seventh after the Bulldogs loaded the bases with two outs with a game ending flyball to center field.
“We played decent,” said Frostproof Coach Jim Maggard. “We gave away a run in the first inning that we should not have, then we came alive at the end, so I am proud of them for that. That is a very good baseball team (Avon Park), very well coached and it is always a good baseball game when we play.”
“We had to put a seventh grader in to pitch in the end, he gave up a run but held his own and gives us something to build upon in the future.”