AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys and girls swim team pulled out a victory after nearly an hour delay to the start due to weather on Thursday in a three team meet that included Lake Wales High School and Ridge Community High School.
The Avon Park girls team held off Lake Wales for first place amassing 186 points to Lake Wales 165. Ridge Community finished third with 50 total points.
The Avon Park boys team breezed to their win with 221 total points. Ridge Community finished second with 77 and Lake Wales came in third with 40.
“I am thankful that we got this off tonight” said Avon Park Head Coach Tracy Lee “overall an amazing night, they did a great job. We moved some kids around, there was a little concern, but overall they did amazing.”
The top finishers for Avon Park in each event were as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: (2) 2:19.08 – Kendal Lambert, Alaina Lemler, Nicole McGrath and Madison Talley.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: (1) 2:03.90 – Mark Barben, Carmine Santiago, Marco Montanez, Kent Clark.
Girls 200 Freestyle: (2) 2:46.53 – Emma Welch.
Boys 200 Freestyle: (2) 2:17.62 – Eric Harrison.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: (2) 2:45.69 – Kendal Lambert.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: (1) 2:41.14 – Kent Clark.
Girls 50 Freestyle: (1) 30.73 – Alaina Lemler.
Boys 50 Freestyle: (1) 24.23 – Jack Barben.
Girls 1 Meter Diving : (1) 205.95 -Madison Talley.
Boys 1 Meter Diving: (1) 236.45 – Dorian Taylor.
Girls 100 Butterfly: (3) 1:23.15 – Nicole McGrath.
Boys 100 Butterfly: (2) 1:17.35 – Luke McGrath.
Girls 100 Freestyle: (1) 1:03.85 – Kendal Lambert.
Boys 100 Freestyle: (1) 52.93 – Jack Barben.
Girls 500 Freestyle: (2) 7:46.02 – Alaina Lemler.
Boys 500 Freestyle: (1) 6:40.12 – Mark Barben.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: (2) 2:00.22 – Kendal Lambert, Nicole McGrath, Madison Talley and Alaina Lemler.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: (1) 1:42.39 – Jack Barben, Mark Barben, Marco Montanez and Dorian Taylor.
Girls 100 Backstroke: (3) 1:42.93 – Britney Sosa.
Boys 100 Backstroke: (2) 1:25.13 – Kale Martz.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: (2) 1:46.64 – Reah Smith.
Boys 100 Breaststroke: (2) 1:19.10 – Carmine Santiago.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: (2) 5:35.03 – Destiny Beck, Madison Taylor, Britney Sosa and Emma Welch.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: (1) 4:04.15 – Eric Harrison, Luke McGrath, Reeve Moulds and Kent Clark.
Avon Park will be swimming at Lakeland next week.