AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils made crucial adjustments to overcome a double-digit first half deficit to slide past the Booker Tornadoes 52-50 in the first round of the Class 4A-Region 3 tournament in Avon Park on Thursday night.
“We basically gave up the perimeter to defend down low,” said Avon Park coach Jeremy Wortinger. “They were getting position on us and getting easy looks to the hoop. That definitely hurt us in the first half, so we had to make an adjustment on that, but that is part of basketball, constantly making adjustments.”
Booker utilized their two bigs for easy backdoor passes and running through the top of the key through the paint to the hoop on little slant patterns which they executed well to get behind the Red Devil defense for the easy baskets.
Booker’s Miah Lowman did the most damage in the first quarter, scoring 12 of the Tornadoes’ 15 points while taking a five-point, 15-10 lead by the end of the first.
Shaliece Sumpter got into the action scoring the first two baskets on similar plays to start the second quarter to increase Booker’s lead to nine at 19-10 and with three minutes left in the half stretched that lead to eleven at 24-13.
The Red Devils adjusted, playing more defensively in or near the paint area, they were able to shut down the Tornadoes, holding them scoreless while they slowly started to find the offensive chemistry that allowed them to score seven unanswered.
Avon Park’s Jamya Houston started the run driving to the basket for two points, DeShayla Hawthorne added a 3-pointer and Jade Bell capped off the scoring in the first half with a two pointer that cut Booker’s lead to four at the half, 24-20.
Avon Park continued to keep Booker close to start the second half, trailing by five, 27-22. With six minutes left in the third, all of Avon Park’s offensive struggles briefly subsided as Hawthorne and Kenaya Littles went on a three point barrage.
Hawthorne’s came first to make the score 27-25, Littles followed by banking a 3-pointer from the right side to give Avon Park a 28-27 lead and Hawthorne posted another to make it 31-27.
Booker converted a 3-point play before Littles hit another from the top of the key to give the Red Devils a 34-30 lead.
Avon Park pushed it’s lead to six before Booker sliced it back to one scoring the last five points of the third to make the score 41-40.
The Tornadoes took a brief lead to start the fourth 42-41, then the Red Devils answered with an 11-2 run to take a 52-44 lead with two minutes left.
Booker’s Omari Davis hit two 3-pointers within 30 seconds to shrink the Red Devil lead to two at 52-50 with 1:33 left in the game.
The Red Devils failed to score in the final minutes, as well as the Tornadoes who had several opportunities to tie or win the game, missing four shots, two on offensive rebounds and one layup with three seconds left that bounced off the rim securing the 52-50 win for Avon Park.
“We are both physical teams,” added Wortinger. “Though we did not match their intensity to start the game and that was another adjustment we had to make. Great game by Jamya Houston tonight, she played lights out and I am proud of all my girls.”
Lowman led the Tornadoes with a game high 22 points.
Hawthorne led the Red Devils with 15, Houston added 12, Littles scored seven and Zoe Wortinger netted six.
The Red Devils advanced in the Class 4A-Region 3 Semifinals where they will play Lincoln Park Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at Fort Pierce.