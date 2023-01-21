AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team extended their win streak to four games with a one-sided 61-22 win over county rival, the Sebring Blue Streaks (6-5) to improve their record to 12-4 on the season.
Avon Park jumped out to a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter with Zoe Wortinger and Sydnee Scully each scoring five points.
Sebring’s Keely Jones broke up the Avon Park run with a basket to make the score 10-2 before Avon Park finished the first quarter on their second ten point run with Tytianna Allen scoring four and Jaelyn Bell, Wortinger and Jiyana Walker each scoring two to give Avon Park a 20-2 lead after the first quarter.
Sebring tried to turn the momentum around in the second quarter as Adrianna Maldonado drained a three pointer to start the second. That was quickly answered with a three by Avon Park’s Allen to make the score 23-5.
The Blue Streaks scored four, Avon Park two, Sebring’s Jones intercepts a pass and scores two on the fast break, Avon Park answered by scoring six straight as Allen dished to Bell for two, Wortinger got the assist to Tori Hester and Wortinger drove to the net for the last basket as Avon Park now held a 20 point lead 31-11 and took a 32-12 lead into the half.
A slow start to the second half as Avon Park went two for six from the line and Sebring managed only one basket in the first three minutes.
Both teams traded a basket before Avon Park finished the third on an 11-2 run in which Hester hit two from beyond the arc, Allen made one and Walker dropped in a basket as the Red Devils expanded their lead to 29 to end the third, 47-18.
Wortinger hit a pair of threes to start the fourth quarter and Allen dropped in the final three baskets for the Red Devils as Avon Park out paced Sebring in the fourth quarter, the last five minutes under the running clock, 14-4 to beat the Blue Streaks 61-22.
Wortinger led Avon Park with a game high 20 points and Allen scored 16 in the win.
Sebring has a full docket next week, also the final week of the regular season playing at home on Monday against Fort Meade, away on Tuesday at Liberty (Kissimmee), away on Thursday against Lake Gibson and home on Friday against Clewiston before heading into district play the week after.
Avon Park will be away on Tuesday at Fort Meade and finish the regular season on Friday at home against Lake Gibson.