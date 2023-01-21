AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team extended their win streak to four games with a one-sided 61-22 win over county rival, the Sebring Blue Streaks (6-5) to improve their record to 12-4 on the season.

Avon Park jumped out to a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter with Zoe Wortinger and Sydnee Scully each scoring five points.

