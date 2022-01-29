LAKE PLACID — After falling behind early to the Frostproof Bulldogs in round one of the Class 3A-District 9 tournament, the Avon Park Red Devils boy’s soccer team scored three unanswered for a 3-1 victory on Thursday night at Joe Scarborough Stadium in Lake Placid to advance to the semifinal game.
“They did a great job tonight in ball handling” said Avon Park Coach Joshua Virkler. “Probably the best they have done all season in ball control and passing. They continue to get better and that really showed tonight.”
It did not start out well for the Red Devils as Frostproof posted the first goal of the game.
Less than four minutes into the game, Frostproof was awarded a 20 yard freekick, which was blocked by Avon Park goalkeeper Wesley Hair, but not fully secured as Bulldogs’ Freddie Bell was able to kick the loose ball into the left side of the goal to give Frostproof a 1-0 lead.
Frostproof held on to that lead for fifteen minutes as Avon Park began to exert ball control dominance and passing over the Bulldogs, which came to fruition at the nineteen minutes into the game as Omar Valencia-Calixtro, fighting off two Frostproof defenders passed the ball to Chase Bandazian, who took and made a 15 yard shot to tie the game at 1.
Avon Park’s ball control played a part in their second goal of the first half as they were able to pass the ball past the Frostproof defensive line, forcing the goalkeeper to come up and make a play. The keeper lost control of the ball and left the net open, allowing Avon Park’s Frederik Grabner to make a goal from forty yards out to give Avon Park a 2-1 lead with 13:17 remaining in the first half.
The Red Devils increased their lead to two, 3-1, three minutes later as Omar Valencia-Calixtro received a deep pass down the right side from Bryan Sanchez-Guzman to get behind the defensive line. Again the goalkeeper came out, this time Valencia-Calixtro was able to kick the ball over the charging goalkeeper’s head from 20 yards out into an empty net.
With a 3-1 lead going into the second half, Avon Park continued to utilize ball control to maintain a scoreless second half to secure the 3-1 win and advance to the semi-final game against Lake Placid on Monday.