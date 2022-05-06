AVON PARK – Postponed from the day before due to heavy rain, dark clouds and flashes of lightning loomed to the north of Charles R. Head Field on Wednesday night as the Avon Park Red Devils (14-10) hosted Lake Placid Green Dragons (13-12) in the semifinal of the Class 3A-District 7 tournament. The storm stayed to the north and amounted to a few drops of rain in otherwise a perfect night for baseball.
The game did not disappoint and lived up to the old rivalry the two schools had years ago. Splitting the regular season, Avon Park held on to win the rubber match 6-4, having to come from behind twice from two run deficits.
Lake Placid stormed out of the gate early, taking advantage of an error and a walk, Owen Phypers drove in the first run of the game on a one out single into right-center. Eli Ming followed with a single to load the bases and Josh Morgan hit a two out single to drive in Colton Krueger to give Lake Placid a 2-0 lead.
“Brad (Benton) did not have his best stuff tonight,” said Avon Park Coach Kyle Jackson. “We decided to make an early pitching change and Josh (Regino) did a great job keeping us in the game. We also did not get down after falling behind early, so I am proud of the team in that they continued to battle and win the game.”
Avon Park answered in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs as Eric Harrison led off with a single into center and Giovanni Perez reached on bunt single. Both scored on a single into right-center by Ja’Marion Davis to tie the game at 2 after two innings.
The Green Dragons recaptured the lead in the top of the third inning. Phypers led off with a single into left field. A fielding and throwing error on Avon Park’s third baseman on a groundball by Eli Ming allowed Phypers to score and Ming reach third. Ming scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Josh Morgan as Lake Placid regained their two run lead at 4-2.
Avon Park replied in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs. Josh Regino and Garrick Rowe led off with back-to-back singles and sacrificed into scoring position by Perez. With two outs, Kaden Bryant doubled into right-center with two outs to drive in Regino and Rowe to tie the game at four after three innings.
Regino, who came in relief back in the first inning, shut down the Green Dragons the last four innings, and retired the last 14 batters he faced while striking out six during that span.
Avon Park meanwhile added a run in the fourth and fifth innings.
Jalan Gordon scored in the fourth inning on a passed ball that gave Avon Park their first lead at 5-4.
Perez hit a one out triple off the right field wall and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaden Bryant to make the final score 6-4.
“We have come a long way in the past three years,” said Lake Placid Coach Dan Coomes. “We have some good players coming up.” He said emotionally as he announced that this was his last game coaching the Green Dragons as he and his wife are retiring and moving a little north to watch their grandson play.
Avon Park advanced in the tournament to play Lakeland Christian on Thursday Night in the Class 3A-District 7 championship. Results were unavailable as of press time. Please see Saturday’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun for full story.