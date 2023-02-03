LAKE PLACID — It was one heck of a test to start a title run.
The Avon Park Red Devils (14-5) fought to a 53-50 victory over the DeSoto County Bulldogs (13-10) in the Class 4A-District 11 tournament semifinal Wednesday night. And the two-seed Red Devils are in the district tournament championship game for the fourth consecutive year with a chance for their fourth straight district title.
A defensive stop that included a clutch block from Skyler Navarro on the final possession proved the difference in the narrow victory.
Head Coach Sydney Stein expressed how proud she was of her team for battling throughout the game Wednesday night.
“I think today was a good representation of how we will be,” Stein said. “We will always fight.”
They fought until there weren’t many teeth or nails left to use as it was a battle from the beginning. The Bulldogs crashed the glass and challenged the Red Devils for every loose ball.
That led to plenty of extra chances for DeSoto. Not to mention their aggressiveness on the defensive glass robbed the Red Devils of their own second chance opportunities.
Every time Avon Park would pull in close, the Bulldogs responded with a forearm shiver to keep the Red Devils at arm’s length. When a Navarro three made it 9-8 in the first quarter, DeSoto responded with five unanswered points before the first quarter ended.
That lead expanded to 25-16 over the course of the second quarter’s first four minutes. When a 8-0 run capped by a putback from Avon Park’s center Jaelyn Bell made it 25-24, DeSoto went on a 6-1 mini-run for a 31-25 lead at halftime.
The third quarter felt like more of the same. Every time the Red Devils got too close, DeSoto shoved them back to stay up multiple possessions, taking a 41-36 lead into the fourth. Although it was a little different as Avon Park started evening it up on the inside.
Stein said more of a concerted effort on rebounding and Avon Park’s presence in the paint helped turn the tide in the second half. A point of emphasis was getting Bell and Sydnee Scully more touches in the paint. Postgame Stein complimented Bell’s effort and the big presence she provides the team down low. Her time has come.
After the Bulldogs made it 43-36, Zoe Wortinger nailed a three. Scully pulled down the rebound on a miss and passed to Wortinger. The senior flew down the court, into the paint for a lay-in and a two-point game.
Navarro picked up a steal after Jiyana Walker poked the ball out of a DeSoto player’s hands. Wortinger brought the ball up. After observing she dribbled to the right and pulled up for a deep three. It dropped in and the Red Devils had their first lead of the game at 44-43.
Both squads matched each other every time down the court. First it was a two-pointer each then empty possessions. When the Bulldogs took the lead on a three Navarro cashed in one from the corner for a 49-48 advantage with three minutes left.
Eventually a travel gave the Red Devils the ball with over a minute left and they were poised to run the clock out. Then disaster struck as Navarro tried for a pass down low that sailed too high and gave DeSoto possession back for under 20 seconds left.
But Avon Park caught a break as too strong of a pass on the Bulldogs’ inbound from the sideline turned the ball back over. With the ball again, Wortinger was sent to the line for free throws so DeSoto could get one final possession.
She nailed both for her 18th and 19th points of the game so the Bulldogs needed a three to tie. The play was for a three on the wing near the right corner. But a covering Navarro stretched out to knock the ball out of bounds. DeSoto had enough time for a desperation heave but that fell short and Avon Park hung on for the win.
Stein expressed pride for how Navarro played defensively for her team and how hard she works. Especially with how she stayed locked-in despite the turnover at a critical juncture.
“Skyler has always been one of our key factors, especially defensively just because she’s competitive,” Stein said. “She’s one of the girls that we have that will grind and be competitive and do what she has to do.”
Avon Park’s back in action at Bill Ross Memorial Gymnasium in Lake Placid on Friday for the district championship against Booker. A No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup for the district crown. The 18-7 Tornadoes took down Bayshore 56-33 in their semifinal matchup.