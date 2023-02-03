LAKE PLACID — It was one heck of a test to start a title run.

The Avon Park Red Devils (14-5) fought to a 53-50 victory over the DeSoto County Bulldogs (13-10) in the Class 4A-District 11 tournament semifinal Wednesday night. And the two-seed Red Devils are in the district tournament championship game for the fourth consecutive year with a chance for their fourth straight district title.

