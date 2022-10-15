AVON PARK — It’s always good to end on a win.
Avon Park varsity volleyball defeated the Hardee Wildcats three sets to none (25-12, 25-22, 25-7) Thursday night. The win snapped a six-match losing streak and sent the Red Devils’ seven seniors out on a high note on senior night.
Junior varsity coach and assistant coach Hannah Rast, who filled in for head coach Brianna Roque, said they benefited from some rescheduling for the seniors’ final regular season match to be at home.
“The way this happened, it was perfect,” she said. “I’m sure they’re very glad to see them off with a win.”
The first set got going in a big way for Avon Park. With senior Jenny Wirries starting out at the service line. Thanks to several errors from the Wildcats and two aces from Wirries, the Red Devils jumped out to an 8-0 lead.
After a pair of errors got Hardee on the board, Rhema Volny got her team the ball back with a kill. With Volny serving, an ace plus kills from Savannah Reschke and Madison Cornell grew their lead to 12-2. From there on the Red Devils needed to outscore the Wildcats just 13-10 to walk away with the Set 1 victory. Most of Avon Park’s points came on kills from Cornell, Wirries, Jiyana Walker and Brenna Elder.
Set 2 was more competitive compared to its predecessor. Service errors and problems in serve receive contributed to an 11-4 deficit through the first 15 points for Avon Park. Then a kill from Cornell brought Elder to the line. She started a seven-point run to tie the game up at 11-11. But it would be a dogfight to 25.
Back-to-back attack errors put Hardee ahead then two Wildcats errors plus an ace from Lisy Rosario gave Avon Park its first lead at 14-13. Hardee eventually tied the set at 18-18. After trading points to make it 19-19. But a pair of Hardee attack errors coupled with kills from Walker and Elder created a 4-0 run. Hardee made it close with a 3-0 run but two straight points from the home team sealed the second set.
Much like the first set, Avon Park started the third frame on an 11-1 run. Kills from Bryana Johnson and Elder capped it off. Just as one run started the third set, another one ended it. Up 16-7, Jadeyn Johnson came to the line. The senior served up a nine-point service run to close out the final frame and send the Red Devils and their seniors out as winners to close out the regular season.
Rast said runs like the ones they had are integral to setting a tone for the games and sets they play.
“They definitely do better once we get a run in the beginning,” she said. “Just to keep the momentum going. We will fall behind if we start off slow. So, I always encourage the girls (by saying) ‘Let’s get the first five points.’”
Though Coach Brianna Roque wasn’t able to attend the game she said, “As head coach of the program, I wanted to share how proud I am of every single player in my program and to the amazing support system I have from Janet Wirries (head of the boosters) and all of the parents. This season has been one of the most memorable and most talented group of girls that have helped change the culture and future of volleyball at Avon Park High School. Thank you to Ruth (Lawson) and the Highlands News-Sun sports staff for always covering our games and recognizing our teams accomplishments.”
With Avon Park’s regular season wrapped up, it moves on to postseason play. The Red Devils are set to face Discovery High School Monday night for their first playoff game.