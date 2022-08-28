AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils Volleyball team has surpassed the number of wins they had the prior two years combined with a straight set win to beat the Clewiston Tigers on Thursday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Red Devils never trailed as they trounced the Tigers 25-14, 25-15 and 25-6.
“The most of the game we were putting subs in,” said Avon Park Coach Brianna Roque. “Our starting lineup was mostly in the first set and doing pretty well. They are still working on their connections and running different plays.
“Right now we are working on the offense to be quicker and run plays like we did in college. They were able to do a little bit tonight, so that is really good.”
Avon Park took an early 8-2 lead off four service points by Rhema Volny, kill shots by Madi Cornell, Savannah Reschke and Brenna Elder.
The Red Devils slowly let the lead slip away as they held a one point lead at 11-10 and a two point lead at 15-13. In years past, this would the point the Red Devils faded and let the game slip away.
Not this night as Avon Park put together back-to-back five point runs with Isabella Torres and Madi Cornell each notching four service points each and Cornell served up a game winning ace.
The 10-1 run was sparked on a block by Jenny Wirries and highlighted by a couple of kill shots by Reschke to give the Red Devils a 25-14 first set win.
The second set also had the Red Devils bouncing out to a quick lead behind four service points to include two aces by Wirries to make the score 4-0.
At 4-3, Avon Park scored five straight off the hard service of Isabella Torres that forced three mishits on serve receive to give the Red Devils a 9-3 lead.
Like the first set, Clewiston clawed back to within one at 9-8 and 10-9 until the Red Devils pulled away on an 8-1 run to take an 18-10 lead.
The Red Devils finished the second set outscoring the Tigers 7-5 to post the 25-15 win.
Avon Park left no doubt in the third set, no inching back, no fading away, no miraculous comeback as the Red Devils forged with a 12-2 lead.
Unlike the first two sets, Clewiston would not close the gap as Cornell served up seven straight points, one on an ace by Cornell, a kill shot by Brenna Elder and a block by Lacey Barcinas to expand the Red Devil lead to 20-3 and eventually a 25-6 third set victory to win the match 3-0.
Avon Park played again on Saturday morning against Winthrop College Prep Academy with results unavailable at press time and travel this Thursday to play the Ridge Community Bolts.
Their next home match is Tuesday, September 6 against George Jenkins.