AVON PARK — Avon Park’s boys and girls tennis teams played host to the DeSoto County Bulldogs Thursday evening. DeSoto took the match with a win in every matchup.
First was a series of singles matches. The boys and girls played at the same time for a total of six matches. While there were just two Red Devil boys in Aidan Acosta and Gage Harden, a quartet of Avon Park girls took the court.
Brianna Rodriguez was in the No. 1 match against Abigail Zolkos. Zolkos won 6-1, 6-1. Savannah Birondo was slotted into the No. 2 spot vs DeSoto’s Lauren McCray. The Bulldog took it in two sets 6-0, 6-0.
Brooke Zolkos defeated Natalia Barrera 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 3 matchup. Emma Welch was the last singles match going for Avon Park at the end. Vanessa Villafuerte defeated her for a hard-fought 6-1, 6-0.
Ezra Moreno won against Acosta 6-0, 6-0 while Marquez Angeles took down Harden 6-1, 6-0.
Next up were the doubles matches. Each one consisted of an eight-game pro set. The first team to win eight games won the match.
The combination of Brooke Zolkos and Villafuerte claimed their win in No. 2 doubles 8-0 against Barrera and Birondo. Abigail Zolkos and McCray also pitched a shutout winning against the pair of Rodriguez and Welch 8-0 on No. 1 doubles. Meanwhile, Acosta and Harden put up a good fight in their match but Moreno and Angeles won the contest 8-2.
The Red Devils boys will have about a week off between matches. They will play host to Lakeland High School in their next match on March 2. Meanwhile the girls are back in action on Feb. 28 as they welcome in Lake Wales before also taking on Lakeland on March 2.