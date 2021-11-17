AVON PARK – The Avon Park Girls Basketball team started the 2021-22 season with an overwhelming and lopsided victory over the Frostproof Bulldogs, 77-10, at home on Monday night.
“It is good to get one under our belt,” said Avon Park Head Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “I was not happy with the way we played in the preseason, but we played with the effort and energy I wanted to see, so that was good.”
With Frostproof sporting a new coach and new players, Wortinger commented that they were not sure what to expect out of the Bulldogs.
There was little doubt a few moments into the game that it was going to be a one sided affair as the Red Devils held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter as Zoe Wortinger stole the ball twice and scored on easy layup to put Avon Park up 4-0.
Jatayvia Jackson followed with an offensive rebound and a put up for two and another basket as Avon Park increased their lead to 8-0 on their way to a 20-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Avon Park scored the first two baskets in the second quarter, both by J. Jackson before Frostproof sank a basket to make the score 24-2.
That just started another 24 point run by the Red Devils with Wortinger hitting two three pointers and Tori Hester sinking one from beyond the arc as the Red Devils went into the half leading 44-2.
With a running clock in the second half, Avon park scored the first two baskets to take a 48-2 lead as Frostproof broke the run with a basket to make the score 48-4. The Red Devils would finish the third quarter with a 61-4 lead.
Frostproof scored six points in the final quarter on a pair of three pointers by Tania Williams, but were no match for Avon Park, who scored sixteen more points in the 77-10 over Frostproof.
Williams led the Bulldogs with eights points in the game.
Wortinger led the Red Devils with a game high 19 points and J. Jackson followed with 17. Sydnee Scully reached double digits with 11. Sara Jackson, Jaelyn Bell and Jamya Houston each scored 7 while Jiyana Walker and Hester contributed six and three respectively in the win.
“We are still a work in progress,” added Wortinger. “It might be midseason before we actually get it together, we have not arrived by any means yet, we are still working on it.”
Avon Park is away the next three games, they played Hardee on Tuesday and travel to Lake Placid on Thursday. Next Monday will be their last game before the Thanksgiving break as they travel to George Jenkins.