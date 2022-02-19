SEBRING – The Avon Park Red Devils overcame an early three run deficit to beat the Frostproof Bulldogs 6-3 at the preseason classic tournament at Fireman’s Field in Sebring on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first inning and manufactured another run in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead over the Red Devils. After that, Avon Park pitching shut down the Frostproof offense, only allowing two base runners to reach scoring position over the next five scoreless innings for the Bulldogs.
Avon Park took the lead in the bottom of the third with a four run outburst as Garrick Rowe led off the inning with a single, stole second and reached third on a throwing error to second base. Rowe scored the Red Devils first run of the game, reaching home plate on a single by Joshua Regino into left field to make the score 3-1.
With two outs, Jalan Gordon and Eric Harrison Jr were both hit by pitches to load the bases and an error by Frostproof on a flyball to left field by Bradley Benton allowed Regino, Gordon and Harrison to score to put the Red Devil on top, 4-3, after three innings.
Avon Park added runs in the fourth and sixth inning. In the fourth inning, Stanley Holdman led off reaching first after being hit by a pitch, stole second and reached third on a throwing error and later scored on a passed ball to make the score 5-3.
The Red Devils concluded their scoring for the evening, again started by a leadoff off batter, this time Dawson Bryant, being hit by a pitch. Bryant stole second and later scored on an error to expand Avon Park’s lead to three at 6-3.
Avon Park put the Bulldogs down in order in the top of the seventh on a soft liner to second base and two strikeouts to preserve the 6-3 win.