AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils (6-5-1) rebounded from a 5-0 loss to Lake Placid on their last game before Christmas break and returned in action for their first game after the break to go back over 500 for the season after defeating the Desoto Bulldogs (0-8) 2-0 on Monday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
“6-5-1, you got to love that” said Avon Park Head Coach John Merlo “as I predicted before the beginning of the season, if we continue to double our win total from last year, which was four, I would be happy, we are well on our way.”
“A lot of great ball movement, the passes are better and they are starting to be aware of where they are going to be, so the movement is happening without me having to yell ‘go left, go right’ they are doing it on their own, so it is coming together.”
Avon Park took and early lead three minutes in the game as Aliany Zavala drove the ball down the middle right past the DeSoto players. Inside the box and ready to take the shot, she took a hard shot from behind as she tumbled to the ground and a penalty was called on DeSoto.
Zavala lasered the penalty kick into the left side of the goal to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead.
Avon Park controlled the ball for the majority of the first half, had numerous shot attempts and corner kick opportunities, but it would be 28 minutes before they were able to make the net ripple.
With nine minutes remaining in the first half, Zavala received a pass 22 yards out in the center of the field, from there she was able to find a seem and boot in her second goal of the game into the right side of the net to give Avon Park a 2-0 lead at the half.
Avon Park had several scoring opportunities in the second half and according to Merlo, they should have had four more goals but a little something went wrong.
“We shot a little too soon, a little too late” said Merlo “and their goalie did a great job. We will get better on those.”
Avon Park is away their next two games, Thursday at Clewiston (0-4) and Tuesday at Moore Haven (4-5) before they play their last home game next Thursday against Discovery (3-10-2).