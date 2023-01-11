AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils (6-5-1) rebounded from a 5-0 loss to Lake Placid on their last game before Christmas break and returned in action for their first game after the break to go back over 500 for the season after defeating the Desoto Bulldogs (0-8) 2-0 on Monday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.

“6-5-1, you got to love that” said Avon Park Head Coach John Merlo “as I predicted before the beginning of the season, if we continue to double our win total from last year, which was four, I would be happy, we are well on our way.”

