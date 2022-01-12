AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils snapped a six game (0-5-1) skid to beat the Tenoroc Titans (1-8) 3-0 on Monday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park to improve to 4-6-1 on the season.
“We are 4-6-1 after tonight,” said Avon Park Coach Joshua Virkler. “We are hoping we can even our record up in the next couple of games, we play Frostproof and Moore Haven, I think we match up well and both are winnable games for us.”
“There are two stories in the game,” added Virkler. “We were totally dominate in the game, we controlled all of the ball and felt we could move it at will, we got frustrated in the second half because we did not have the sharpness that we wanted. We could not quite get that last pass that would get us on goal and to score a goal.”
Though he expressed that he would have like to score more goals considering the amount of possession that they had, but noted that they have been on the wrong end of a couple tough results in the last couple of games, so to get back to winning was really important.
Avon Park started off well, scoring three goals in the first half. Willie Armenta scored the first goal early in the game to put the Red Devils up 1-0.
After missing several shots on goal, Avon Park took a 2-0 lead with 13:45 left in the first half on a 20 yard shot by Thomas Guzman from the left side of the goalkeeper box that was deflected into the net for the goal.
The Red Devils added a third goal with 5:15 left in the first half as Omar Valencia tapped in a ten yard shot from the right side off the block deflection by the Tenoroc goalkeeper to put Avon Park up 3-0 at the half.
Avon Park continued to control possession of the ball in the second half, though they were not able to score as the Red Devils held on to the 3-0 win.
Virkler also commented that he has been pleased with his teams ability to hold possession and string together six, eight to ten passes starting from the back, especially in this game, that they just needed to get sharper going forward.
He also mention the play of goalkeeper Wesley Hair and his ability to recognize, without being told, how to adjust according to the opposing teams ability. Specifically in this game, rolling the ball to teammates instead of punting the ball downfield.
“They had a couple of high energy kids that are good at getting under the ball and winning it,” said Virkler. “So we felt it was our better option to have him put it right on our guys feet and build possession rather than put it up for grabs at the midfield.”
“He (Hair) did a good job recognizing, without me telling him to, that was the way to go to keep the team out of extra pressure.”
Avon Park will play Frostproof on Friday and Moore Haven on Monday, both away games before playing at home next Thursday against an opponent to be determined with a 6 p.m. start time.