LABELLE – For the second week in a row, the Avon Park Red Devils developed a double digit lead and held on to win. This past Friday night Avon Park took on the LaBelle Cowboys (2-4) and won 26-13 to improve to 4-4 on the season and keeping their post season hopes alive.
The game did not start pretty for either side. Avon Park could not handle the opening squib kick, giving LaBelle the ball at the Red Devils’ 31. They lost the ball three plays later on a fumble, only to lose a fumble at their 31 a few plays later.
A roughing the passer on Avon Park took the ball to the 16 and two plays later the Cowboys scored on an eight yard run by Maurice McClain to give LaBelle a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
The game went quiet until late in the first half as Avon Park had two drives stall on turned over on downs. LaBelle punted and failed on a field goal attempt with four minutes left in the second.
Starting from their own 40, the Red Devil’s moved down the field. Nick Rowe ran for nine yards and Jerdarion Hilton ran for 16. In a twist, it was the Avon Park passing game that came to life as KJ Massey completed three of four passes, two over the middle to MyKyle Roberts for 24 yards and a swing pass to Hilton to the left side for a seven yard touchdown that tied the score at 7 with 1:02 left in the half.
LaBelle tried to score before the half, quickly reaching the Red Devil’s 44 with 11 seconds, Cowboys quarterback Ty Murray connected with William Smith, who got behind the defensive back down the right sideline and reached the 2 yard line before Kurtavious Terrell made the tackle with one second left.
LaBelle had no timeouts left and the clock ran out before the play was snapped as the game remained a 7-7 going into the intermission.
To start the second half, Avon Park recovered a LaBelle fumble on their 33. The Red Devils went to the air as Massey connected with Jeremy Atkinson over the middle and after breaking a few tackles, Atkinson picked up 40 yards. Next play was another pass for 25 yards to Darian Kirkland before the Red Devils took their first lead of the game, 13-7, on a nine yard run by Nick Rowe.
The Red Devils took, what has become the dreaded double digit lead, with 2:27 left in the third quarter on a 40 yard touchdown run by Hilton to increase their advantage to 19-7.
The Cowboys roared right back, scoring with less than a minute in the third quarter to make the score 19-13 going into the final period.
Avon Park took their next drive, all on the ground, 58 yards on ten plays while taking over six minutes off the clock. Rowe scored on a four yard run to make the final score 26-13 as Avon Park forced LaBelle to punt and turn the ball over on downs their next to drives to preserve the win.
Isaac Santamaria led the Cowboys with 154 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.
Hilton led the Red Devils with 169 yards rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown and caught three passes for 18 yards and a touchdown. Rowe added 78 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
Massey completed 10 of 12 passes for 127 yards including two to Atkinson for 48 yards, three to Roberts for 33 yards and two to Kirkland for 28 yards.
Avon Park will travel to play the Clewiston Tigers (2-4, 2-0) in a 2S District 14 matchup that will have post season implications.