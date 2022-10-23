LABELLE – For the second week in a row, the Avon Park Red Devils developed a double digit lead and held on to win. This past Friday night Avon Park took on the LaBelle Cowboys (2-4) and won 26-13 to improve to 4-4 on the season and keeping their post season hopes alive.

The game did not start pretty for either side. Avon Park could not handle the opening squib kick, giving LaBelle the ball at the Red Devils’ 31. They lost the ball three plays later on a fumble, only to lose a fumble at their 31 a few plays later.

