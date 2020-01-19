LAKE PLACID — On a night to celebrate the outgoing seniors in Lake Placid, the Green Dragons played host to county rivals the Avon Park Red Devils. Avon Park spoiled the celebration with a 62-43 victory. The Red Devils’ record increased to 13-1 and Lake Placid’s fell to 5-7.
Lake Placid’s Senior Night honored Marissa Morris, Kayla Domenech and Claire Phypers for their dedication to the basketball program.
Lake Placid’s Javia Thompson scored first to put Lake Placid up 2-0. Thompson scored a team-high 14 points on the night for the Green Dragons. Avon Park’s DeShayla Hawthorne made five of her team-leading 18 points in the first quarter. Avon Park led 11-5 at the end of the first period.
“I thought our girls shot really well tonight,” said Avon Park coach Jeremy Wortinger. “Obviously, the game gets a lot easier when their shots go in. I’m just pleased that we finally had a game where our shots looked good.”
Avon Park exploded for 23 points in the second quarter, with Kenaya Littles hitting two 3-pointers. The Red Devils hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter to stretch their lead giving Avon Park a commanding 34-16 lead heading into halftime.
“DeShayla Hawthorn attacked well tonight and also Kenaya Littles, she’s a new addition to our team, I thought she played very well tonight for us,” added Wortinger. “I liked how Jade Bell came off the bench and gave us a lot of energy.”
Lake Placid’s offense, in the third quarter was led by Phypers who scored six of her 12 points. The Green Dragons narrowed the deficit, but the Red Devils still held the lead at the end of the third quarter 43-27.
“Claire (Phypers) always comes through for us,” said Lake Placid coach Calvin Sanders. “Kayla (Domenech), she came through, she played hard and she’s one of my leaders. I think those two did a great job.”
The Green Dragons and the Red Devils stepped up the intensity in the fourth quarter. Lake Placid’s Domenech scored four of her 10 points of the game. Avon Park’s Tori Hester made five of her 12 points. Kenaya Littles hit two 3-pointers in the quarter to help her Red Devil teammates.
Avon Park hit a total of nine 3-pointers that proved to be the difference in the game, as the Red Devils defeated the Green Dragons 62-43.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons travel to Frostproof to take on the Bulldogs Friday with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. The Avon Park Red Devils host the Hardee Wildcats Monday with a 7:30 p.m. start.