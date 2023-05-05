Behind a strong pitching performance by Bradley Benton, the Avon Park Red Devils baseball team (14-11) advanced to the Class 3A-District 7 Championship Game after beating the Lake Placid Green Dragons (11-12) 10-2 in the semi-final game held at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park on Tuesday night.

Lake Placid came out geared and ready to go in the top of the first. With one out, Eli Ming walked to reach first. Ming and Donovan Lusby executed a perfect hit and run as Ming broke for second, forcing the Avon Park second to cover the bag. Lusby hit a groundball into right field through the vacated area.

Recommended for you