Behind a strong pitching performance by Bradley Benton, the Avon Park Red Devils baseball team (14-11) advanced to the Class 3A-District 7 Championship Game after beating the Lake Placid Green Dragons (11-12) 10-2 in the semi-final game held at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park on Tuesday night.
Lake Placid came out geared and ready to go in the top of the first. With one out, Eli Ming walked to reach first. Ming and Donovan Lusby executed a perfect hit and run as Ming broke for second, forcing the Avon Park second to cover the bag. Lusby hit a groundball into right field through the vacated area.
Ming advanced to third and scored on the same play when the Avon Park right fielder mishandled the groundball to give Lake Placid a 1-0 lead.
That lead did not last as Avon Park Giovanni Perez and Brad Benton both scored on passed balls to put the Red Devils in the lead 2-1.
Avon Park added four runs in the bottom of the second, all with two outs as Jalan Gordon drove in two runs on a bases loaded single into right field and Eric Harrison Jr followed with a single to drive in two more runs to widen the Red Devils lead to five at 6-1 after two innings.
Neither team scored in the third inning and Benton shut down the Green Dragons in the fourth and fifth innings while Avon Park continued to build on their lead.
In the fourth inning, Jamaree Welch reached on an error to lead off the inning for the Red Devils and later scored on a groundball to second by Perez to make the score 7-1 after four innings.
KJ Massey and Welch both hit RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth to flirt with ending the game on the mercy rule with an eight run lead, 9-1, with two outs and the bases loaded.
Lake Placid held on and forced the Red Devils to play a full seven inning game. Both teams scored a run in the sixth with Lusby driving in Ming for Lake Placid and Gordon scoring on a passed ball for Avon Park as the Red Devils continued to hold an eight run lead, 10-2, heading into the seventh.
Benton struck out all three Lake Placid batters he faced in the seventh to secure the 10-2 win for the Red Devils and end the Lake Placid Green Dragons season.
Benton pitched a complete game for Avon Park, giving up two runs, one earned on five hits while striking out 12 for the win.
Avon Park’s Eric Harrison Jr and KJ Massey and Lake Placid’s Donovan Lusby led their respective teams with two hits.
Avon Park played the Fort Meade Miners on Thursday night in Fort Meade (17-8) for the Class 3A-District 7 title. The Red Devils lost 5-3 in their only matchup back on April 4.