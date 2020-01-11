AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils boys soccer team is turning its season around after a 1-5 start. Unbeaten in their last three games, wins over the Tenoroc Titans and the Moore Haven Bulldogs, 6-1 and 6-4 respectively, the Red Devils nearly avenged a loss to the Hardee Wildcats on Thursday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park, battling the Wildcats to a 2-2 tie to bring Avon Park’s record to 3-5-1 for the year.
“They are growing, you can see it in each game,” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler. “We scored six goals in each of our last two wins, it has been over a decade since we had a six-goal game.”
In their first match-up back on December 5 of last year, Avon Park was unable to hold on to a 1-0 halftime lead, eventually losing to the Wildcats 2-1.
On Thursday night, with the game tied at 1 midway through the first half, Isaac Sanchez booted a 15-yard penalty kick past Wildcat goal keeper to put the Red Devils up by one at 2-1.
Hardee was able to tie the game at 2 right before the half on a cross pass from the left side to the front of the goal that Avon Park goal keep was not able to handle blocking in a diving attempt.
The ball rolled about 5 yards out to the center of the goal to a Hardee player, who made the easy goal to tie the game at two.
The first 20 minutes of the second half, both teams were fairly evenly matched, neither team taking a serious shot at goal. After the water break, Hardee cranked up the pressure for about eight minutes, taking several shots.
Cameron Bolen, the Red Devils goalkeeper, was nothing short of remarkable, diving to his right to block a shot out of bounds, saving five others and a couple went over the net as the Avon Park defense weathered the storm without giving up a goal.
Avon Park had a couple of shot opportunities towards the end of the game, but were unable to quite put the finishing touches as they held on to a 2-2 tie with the Wildcats.
“Hardee is a good team and we were able to run with them step-for-step,”added Virkler. “I am very pleased with the progress we have made over the course of the season so far.”
“We have to give our guys credit on defense, Cameron (Bolen), our goalie, is in his first year at the varsity level and our defense is a makeshift defense,” continued Virkler. “One guy just came back from a broken arm, our regular sweeper is suspended because of a red flag and the guy that replaced him got hit in the head and we had to bring in a third sweeper. I think the turn around is the younger guys are getting experience and the mentality is getting stronger as they start to get some results, which helps them to build confidence and the willingness to move forward.”
Avon Park plays four of their last five games on the road, next Tuesday against Frostproof and Thursday against Lake Placid before returning home on Jan. 21 to host Tenoroc, which will also be Senior Recognition Night for the Red Devil squad.