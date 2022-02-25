AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils played their first game of the Bill Jarrett Ford Early Bird Tournament at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park and of the season and finished with a 5-3 win over the Labelle Cowboys on Tuesday night.
The Cowboys took a first inning lead of 1-0 as they were able to manufacture a run off of two hits and two walks.
Over the next three and a half innings, both teams remained scoreless as the Cowboys entered the top of the fifth inning maintaining a 1-0 lead over the Red Devils.
Avon Park starting pitcher Josh Regino, after getting the first two outs in the fifth, gave up a walk and back to back doubles that allowed Labelle to score two more runs and take a 3-0 lead.
Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Red Devils had managed just one base hit, with one one in the bottom of the fifth, Eric Harrison broke the ice for Avon Park with a massive homerun over the left field wall that sparked the Red Devil offense and took a little something out of the Cowboys.
Brad Benton followed by reaching on an error on the third baseman and later scored on a double by Giovanni Perez that brought the Red Devils to within one run of the Cowboys, 3-2.
Stanley Holdman then reached on a error by the first baseman and beat out the play to first. Garrick Rowe gave Avon Park their first lead of the game as Garrick Rowe singled into centerfield, driving in both Perez and Rowe to put the Red Devils on top 4-3.
Harrison, who scored Avon Park’s first run of the game with his homerun, scored the last run in the bottom of the sixth as he reached on an error and later scored on a passed ball to extend the Red Devils lead to two runs, 5-3, after six innings.
Brad Benton, who came in relief in the fifth pitched the final 2.1 innings, giving up two hits and no runs as Avon Park won by a final score of 5-3.
Regino finished with eight strikeouts, no walks while giving up three hits and three runs.
Avon Park faced Lake Region on Thursday night with results unavailable at press time. The Red Devils will take on Lake Placid tonight with a 7:30 p.m. projected start time.