AVON PARK – The Lake Placid Green Dragons boys soccer team (6-5-4) finished the season strong (five games unbeaten, winning four) and carried that into the Semi-Finals of the Class 3A-District 6 tournament with a 6-1 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (9-4-2) after an hour late start at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
Lake Placid immediately put pressure on the Red Devils defense that after a couple of blocked shots by the Avon Park goalkeeper paid off three minutes into the game with Edson Becerra floating a 15 yarder from the right side into the left side of the net over the goalkeeper’s head to give Lake Placid an early 1-0 lead.
Lake Placid scored their second goal of the game ten minutes later (27:12 left in the first half), Lake Placid took a shot that was blocked, but not secured, and the Green Dragons went up 2-0 when Edvin Edgardo Reyes Padilla got the rebound and made a goal on a ten yard shot.
Lake Placid scored twice more in the first half. With 4:18 on the clock, Omar Orozco fired in an 18 yards penalty kick to make the score 3-0.
Padilla added another goal, his second of the game, with less than a minute left in the first half to give Lake Placid a 4-0 lead.
Avon Park did not fold as the game got a little more chippier and Lake Placid went up 5-0 two minutes into the second half on a goal by Adrian Mojica.
Avon Park got on the board with 22:34 left in the game as Bryan Sanchez kicked the ball from the left side 30 yards out to the right side 10 yards from the goal where Juan Vera redirected back to the net for a goal to make the score 5-1 and a glimmer of hope still lingered.
As time wound down, tempers flared higher as Avon Park’s Juan Vera put a hard hit on Lake Placid’s Aaron Mojica. Adrian Mojica immediate attempt to separate the two was in vain as players from both teams rushed to the epicenter.
Both players yellow carded, but not the last as several players were yellow carded with 12:39 left in the game near the Lake Placid goal.
Through all the tussle and excitement, the result would be Lake Placid’s final goal of the game as Adrian Mojica was awarded and made a penalty kick with 6:51 on the clock to make the final score 6-1.
The win propels Lake Placid into the district championship game on Thursday against the Fort Meade Miners (14-1-2), who beat the Frostproof Bulldogs 3-3, 4-2 in the early game on Tuesday that finished late as they went into an overtime period and then penalty kicks.