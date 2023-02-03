AVON PARK – The Lake Placid Green Dragons boys soccer team (6-5-4) finished the season strong (five games unbeaten, winning four) and carried that into the Semi-Finals of the Class 3A-District 6 tournament with a 6-1 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (9-4-2) after an hour late start at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.

Lake Placid immediately put pressure on the Red Devils defense that after a couple of blocked shots by the Avon Park goalkeeper paid off three minutes into the game with Edson Becerra floating a 15 yarder from the right side into the left side of the net over the goalkeeper’s head to give Lake Placid an early 1-0 lead.

