When I was a kid, I had a hero. Most of us, I think, idolized someone.
For me, it was Lou Gehrig. I come from a family that loved baseball, so I suppose it only made sense for me to pick one of the greatest baseball players of all time.
I’m sure many of you might be thinking, what about Babe Ruth? He was far more famous than Lou, and his achievements were legendary, but Gehrig, at least in my young, impressionable mind possessed qualities not found in the Babe.
The Iron Horse was quiet, humble, and generous in his appreciation for his God-Given talent. He played in 2,130 consecutive games, despite broken, or dislocated fingers and never complained. To this day, his July 4th, 1939 ‘farewell speech’ still brings tears to my eyes.
As I grew older, other heroes were added who shared similar qualities. John Wayne, on stage, represented the kind of man I wanted to be. Every time I watch one of the duke’s movies, I’m reminded of my dad, who shared so many similar qualities. He died at the young age of 53 from a devastating diagnosis of cancer, after having worked almost 29 years building airplane tires at BF Goodrich and never missing a day’s work.
In the 1980’s, I met another man who would be added to my list of hero’s. I didn’t know it at the time, nor did he, but 43 years later, in the year 2023, he would be recognized as one of the greatest bass fishermen of all time.
That man was Rick Clunn.
Next year, he will celebrate his 50th year as a professional bass fisherman.
According to a recent article, written by Joe Sills in BassMaster Magazine, he has captured four BassMaster Classic championships among 16 major tournament titles, two U.S. Open titles, a Redman All-American and the 1988 Bassmaster Angler of the year award. He has finished in the Top 10 123 times and in the money an astounding 312 times.
Today, at 76, he continues competing at the highest level of the sport.
Unlike many anglers, he realized early in his career that luck had little to do with successful, competitive bass fishing, and as my old mentor Buck Perry was often quoted as saying, Knowledge is the Key. He began studying the sport and those that had been successful in the past.
He dissected the winning patterns, eliminating those that were simply fads or related to luck and concentrated on the mindset of the winning individuals.
In Joe Sills article, he tells the story of how Clunn approached mastering the mind game of fishing.
While traveling, Clunn found himself browsing the aisles of a sprawling bookstore inside San Francisco International Airport when a peculiar thing happened. “All of a sudden, this book falls off the shelf and lands at my feet,” he remembers. “I’ve never read a book in my life at this point, but I reached down and picked it up. Of course, I bought it.” The book, still in print today, was The Magic in Your Mind by U.S. Anderson, a self-improvement guide fundamentally based on understanding the impact of mental imagery.
Clunn read the entire book on his flight and began to ponder the power of visualization and how it might impact tournament fishing. “I was just fascinated by what it was suggesting about how powerful your mind is at creating reality. It talked about the positive and negative elements of mental behavior, so I started reading everything I could about world philosophies, like Buddhism and Zen. I read the bible for the first time in my life. I tried to read the Bhagavad Gita. I went all the way up to Einstein and quantum physics.”
Exhibiting similar traits to many of my hero’s, Clunn has made a positive impact on the sport of tournament bass fishing, becoming a role model for many young boys and girls to follow.
Heroes are everywhere, although obviously more recognizable in sports. Michael Jordon, Tom Brady, and Arnold Palmer, along with dozens of other GOATS (Greatest of All Time) have provided that same opportunity to admire and appreciate what makes them different from everyone else.
Hero’s come in all walks of life, from medicine to politics, and provide a necessary place in the hearts and minds of our younger generation.
For many, age is not a restriction. At 76, Rick Clunn is still able to compete at one of the highest levels of competitive fishing.
I mentioned this article to my friend and neighbor, Bob Fromhartz, and it got me thinking about his friend Dan Healy.
Dan’s from Ft. Lauderdale and at the ripe old age of 74, he walked the 2,189-mile Appalachian Trail. He and Bob co-authored their first book, “The Long Way Home”.
At 76, and soon to be 77, Dan just finished the 7-mile Bridge Run, finishing number one in his age group.
Heroes abound in every field. And few allow age to slow them down.
I’ve followed Rick Clunn’s career since the early 1970’s. He is the Greatest of All Time!