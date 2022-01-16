AVON PARK – Rick Hitt, athletic director and head baseball coach at South Florida State College (SFSC), was recently named president of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and, officially, took office on Friday, Jan. 7, during ABCA’s annual convention in Chicago.
Hitt initially joined the ABCA Board of Directors while serving as the Junior College Division Chair before being selected by the ABCA membership to serve as ABCA fourth vice president in 2018. Since that time, he has served simultaneously on the ABCA’s Board of Directors while progressing up the vice-presidential ladder. As second vice president in 2020, Hitt was tasked with arranging all of the clinic speakers for the 2021 ABCA Convention, which was held virtually.
In addition to Hitt, each of the ABCA’s vice presidents moved up one seat. Jim Schlossnagle of Texas A&M University is first vice president, Matt Noone of Babson College is second vice president, and Bob Whalen of Dartmouth College is third vice president. John McCormack of Florida Atlantic University was voted by the ABCA membership in fall 2021 to serve as fourth vice