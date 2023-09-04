MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Marcus Riley returned the game’s opening kickoff 96 yards for a score, Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdown passes, and Florida A&M beat Jackson State 28-10 on Sunday in the Orange Blossom Classic.

Moussa, who is the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, completed 11 of 21 passes for 146 yards. He had touchdown throws of 18 and 5 yards.

Recommended for you