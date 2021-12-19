SEBRING — Height, agility, determination and leadership are just a few of the attributes that describe Sebring standout Beau Riley. Towering over his competitors at 6-feet 7-inches and 315 pounds Riley is hard to miss on the gridiron and he was noticed by multiple Division I colleges. After careful consideration and many signs that were too clear to be coincidence, he signed with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats (UNH).
Beau was a four-year starter for the Sebring Blue Streaks and was selected as the Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019. He was also selected to the District 17 All-Offensive Team and was asked to play in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA) North/South All-Star Game. He is a leader on and off the field.
“I am excited to a point where I can’t express it,” said Beau Riley. “I’ve always dreamed and thought about this moment, it is amazing, the feeling of signing and being able to play at the next level is amazing. At the beginning I had quite a few colleges looking at me and I ended up committing with a college but they dropped me three weeks prior to signing day. Luckily I had a few colleges get on board at the end and I took a visit to the University of New Hampshire. There are no words to describe the happiness of knowing that I’m going to D-1 school. At the beginning of the journey there were ups and downs, coaches would tell you ‘you’re coming to this school,’ some would say your grades are good, some coaches would tell you your grades suck so finally I have achieved the goal I set when I started to play youth football at the age of 5 so its insane.”
UNH is nestled in Durham, NH and is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team having won 15 titles since their inception in 1893. The Wildcats are part of the Colonial Athletic Association.
While on a visit to the University of New Hampshire, Beau met with the coaches at at a café for breakfast. While there the song ‘In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins’ began to play which is the song that the Blue Streaks enter the field to, the offensive coordinators’ name is Coach (Brian) Scott and a few other signs let Beau know that UNH is where he is meant to be.
“When I was up there, what I looked at was the offensive line room, I saw the brotherhood of the offensive linemen, they are super tight and do everything together,” explained Beau. “They workout together, eat together, go and watch movies together so it is a brotherhood and a family. It is something that I want to be a part of. Beside the brotherhood, I like the coaching. It is a brand new up and coming coach. The previous coach was a planned retirement so this new coach, Coach (Rick) Santos is fresh and ready to go. There is something about him, he is enthusiastic. The Offensive Line Coach (Brian) Scott, I put my faith in him that he can develop me into the player I will be. It is pretty awesome that I am going from Coach (LaVaar) Scott to Coach (Brian) Scott, its like deja vu.”
The journey to hasn’t always been easy for Beau.
“My biggest struggle was my ninth grade year, I was hungry, getting after it and got the starting spot but then my 10th and 11th grade years I got complacent and thought time was slow, practices weren’t for me and went day by day,” Beau explained. “But, my senior year I got back on it and got it done. I have all the emotions about leaving home, I think the longest I’ve ever left home was a week-and-a half so going up there is going to be crazy. The cold is something that is my biggest worry, it is going to be cold. It will be an adjustment. I am nervous but at the same time I am excited. This is something I can work for everyday because I like a challenge, I like to work so at the end of it I can be successful. To get ready, me and my buddy Luke (Swaine) have been working out after school every day with cardio at the track.”
Beau’s parents and family were beaming with pride as they watched him sign the full ride scholarship.
“It is really exciting and a great opportunity of him,” said Kim Riley, Beau’s mother. “He has worked hard to get this point. It is still hard work moving to the next level and he has a lot of hard work in front of him. We are excited about the opportunity and looking forward to him getting started. He is our oldest so his biggest struggle was navigating everything and the constant focus on grades because grades do matter. Ultimately his good grades is what helped him take it to the next level. There is a term that we have worn out over the years which is ‘stay the path’ make sure your grades are good, we don’t need to be out at night for gatherings or parties, it is fine to go visit but nothing good happens after 9 o’clock. Stay on the path. That goes with any teenager, you have to keep them focused and busy, make sure they don’t get bored because when they do, that’s when they get into trouble.”
“This scholarship is two fold,” said Dirk Riley, Beau’s Father. “One, he was able to achieve this relatively on his own. God blessed him with physical attributes and the cognitive ability to go with it and keep his grades good and stuff like that. He had the good parental support at the house to be sure he was successful at school. Two fold in the aspect that it is prestigious, there aren’t a whole lot of people that get to do this. It is 1% of athletes that get to go to D-1 schools so it is something that you want to peacock about, you know ‘hey, our son did that’ so we are super proud of him. Him going to college without lots of loans or financial aid just helped set him up in the future.”
Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott is always proud when one of his players signs a scholarship and that was true for Beau as well.
“What makes Beau so special is his size,” explained Scott. “We have had plenty of kids with size but you have to be able to move, work and use that size. Beau did a great job with that, he got better and better. He started with us very young and fought through the pain, there were some growing pains but by the time he was a senior he was exceptional for us. In order to succeed in college he is going to have to get adjusted to the weather, the work and the grind. He is going to have to put in the work and understand at that level it is a business so there is no favoritism, no gifts so you have to work and earn everything you get.”
Sebring has had a lot of success over the last few years with Beau being the fifth Division I scholarship signee in the last four years.
“It feels good to get these kids in college with full ride scholarships so the parents don’t have to pay a dime,” explained Scott. “That is what you want for these kids when they come to you and say ‘I want to be in your program.’ Beau will be very hard to replace but we have a few prospects. Another thing that he brings is a lot of laughter to the locker room. Him and I talk so I will miss our talks. He would come to me and tell me about his grades so that is good. We have his little brothers coming up, we need to feed them and have them be a clone of their brother. You can see the frame and body type in them.”
Beau is thankful for all the support through the years.
“My biggest support has been Coach (LaVaar) Scott and my family,” added Beau. “Just helping me in every aspect of life on and off the field. I would tell my teammates and other players to keep on working, never think the time is long because it is short, you don’t have the time you think you do, put in the work on the field and the classroom, be good to people and do good in your community. I would like to thank my parents, the school administration, teachers, Coach (LaVaar) Scott and all the coaches that have had a part in forming me into the man I am today. I also want to thank the Sebring fans for supporting me throughout the years.”