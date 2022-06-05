The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; fish will be adjusting upward as atmospheric pressure rises today through Monday’s midday hours. Anglers can expect plenty of feeding activity as a result of fish moving into shoreline feeding areas.
The tropical storm of the past two days shut down feeding activity as fish moved deeper and suspended in a non-feeding state---typical response during a 29.55 In Hg atmospheric pressure event. Pressure will be on the rise today, climbing 0.20 In Hg. By Monday midday, pressure will climb another 0.20 In Hg. Fish will be moving upward today and will continue to do so for the next thirty-six hours. Feeding activity will be better than the advertised five to six rating as a result.
The moon will wax to the first quarter phase Tuesday. The sunset and sunrise periods will have a fairly strong lunar influence improving feeding activity today through Wednesday. Both periods will produce a six rating and a post-storm feeding effect will also be in play.
The wind forecast will be ideal all week. Wind speeds will remain in the eight to ten mph range with winds coming out of the west northwest today, from the east Monday through Wednesday and from the west Thursday through the weekend. The good news is bright sunshine will occur each morning this week, which is typical during the rainy season when there isn’t a tropical storm in play. Late afternoon and evening thunderstorm will occur, which always causes periods of increased feeding activity just before lightning strikes.
Looking ahead this month, we will have a super full moon occurring June 14. However the moon will be in the low position and out of the solar energy path. A rating of seven will occur as a result of a weak ‘super’ influence—a super moon, new or full, during a high lunar position when the moon is directly within the solar energy path produces a nine to ten feed rating.
The new moon this month occurs on Tuesday the twenty-eighth, which is the same day the moon moves directly into the solar energy path—the lunar high position. However the moon’s orbit will be one day away from being furthest from earth—lunar apogee. But since the lunar solar-position factor causes a far greater positive effect on fishing feeding activity than does the lunar orbit- position factor, a rating of nine will occur during this month’s new moon.
When the barometer is moving upward, the fishing becomes better, every time.
Best Fishing Days: Today pressure will be on the rise enough to trigger better-than-average feeding activity as fish adjust upward over the next thirty hours. Sunshine will also prevail over cloud-cover today and an ideal west northwest wind will create perfect fishing conditions. Monday morning bright sunlight and rising barometric pressure will improve fish feeding activity and it could last through the solar noon period.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 6:30 p.m. and the sunset at 8:18 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5:30 – 9 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A second major fishing period occurs when the moon is underfoot at 6:07 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:29 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 11:35 a.m. and solar noon at 1:33 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator.
Lightning strikes are now a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree.If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 11-16 weak super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon. .
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.85 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake's ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August.
Istokpoga's current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25' and 37.5'.This is in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events.
