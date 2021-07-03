AVON PARK — The golfers at the 4th Annual River Greens Classic wouldn’t allow the rain to slow them down. As it poured golfers continued to play on day one of the the two-day tournament. There were Championship Flights A and B; 1st Flight A and B; 2nd Flight A and B.
“This event used to be known as the Bill Jarrett Ford Golf Tournament but he quit doing it himself so we changed it to the River Greens Classic and this is the fourth annual,” said River Greens Golf Pro Jason Beatty. “We had to skip last years event due to COVID. It is a nice individual event for men and it benefits the local elementary schools in Avon Park. This is one of the few individual events in the county. We had a nice turnout for the summer with 60 players. We were able to start early and everyone was able to finish without a rain delay. We had a lot of locals playing and they all enjoyed the event.”
In Championship Flight A, Greg Gentry placed first with 72 strokes on day one and 70 on day two for a two-day total of 142 which is 2-under-par. In a close second was Brian Bone, who shot 73 on both days for 146 and rounding out the top three was Andrew Katsanis who had 75 for day one and a 73 on day two for 148.
John Barben claimed first in the Championship Flight B group. Barben came in with an 80 on day one and 78 for day two, adding up to 160 strokes. Marc Devany placed second after shooting an 80 both days for 160. Coming in third was George Dumas also with 160 after shooting an 81 and 79.
“There aren’t a lot of individual tournaments for adults,” explained Beatty. “We enjoy hosting it. We did breakfast and lunch both days with prizes at the end. This is something we thought the community would really enjoy and they have so far. We had Bill Jarrett Ford and NUCOR Steel as our major sponsors, so we appreciate that. Heartland National Bank and Ridge Equipment were our other sponsors.”
The First Flight A division had four competitors finish with a total of 157. The flight was won by George Heine who came in with an 81 on the first day and an 76 on day two. Robert Deuberry shot a 77 and 80 for second. Glen Wotipka had 79 and 78 for third place and Jerry Whidden finished with 78 and 79 placing him in fourth.
In the First Flight B group, Greg Kramer came out on top with an 88 and 83 for a two-day total of 171. Coming in a close second was Leighton Jahna with 89 and 83 for a total of 172. Rounding out the top three was Ricky Weppler who came in with 92 and 83 for 175.
Johnny MacEachren claimed first in the 2nd Flight A division when he shot a 77 on day one and an 81 on day two for a total of 158. Placing second was Vincent Love who came in with an 82 and 89 for a total of 171. Todd Roger came in third after shooting a 90 and 84 for a total of 174.
The 2nd Flight B winner was Joe Graf, who had a two-day total of 185 after shooting a 93 and 92. Not far behind was Scott Bradley who came in with a 91 and 98 for 189. Tim Thomas rounded out the top three after finishing day one with a 99 and day two with 93 for a total of 192.